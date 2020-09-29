Leadership UA accepting sign-ups for 2020 class

Leadership Upper Arlington is seeking applications for its adult leadership program.

Approximately 12 to 15 individuals will be accepted to participate in the eight-month program, which includes a balance of personal leadership training and civic engagement.

Now in its 32nd year, Leadership UA guides participants through the history of Upper Arlington’s infrastructure including government, education and community services. Throughout the course, which runs October to May, participants network with community and business leaders, as well as more than 500 Leadership UA alumni.

This year’s program will include in-person sessions and virtual sessions-as needed.

Each class meets 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., twice a month on Thursdays. They include a diverse background of participants committed to the community.

Individuals involved serve the community, grow as leaders, gain valuable relationships, and strengthen team building capacity. Each year Leadership UA brings together exceptional leaders from business, government, non-profit and civic sectors.

The program fee is $875. Partial scholarship and payment plans are available.

Applications are available to residents and anyone who works in Upper Arlington and will be accepted through Oct. 9 via leadershipua.org. A $50 application fee is required.

For information visit leadershipua.org or email info@leadershipua.org.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate