Upper Arlington police beat: Oct. 2

ThisWeek group

A 24-year-old Columbus man who allegedly stole a truck was apprehended by Upper Arlington police outside police headquarters after leading officers on a chase.

According to police, the man stole a 2001 Ford Silverado in the 2100 block of Bethel Road and ignored a patrol officer’s signal to pull over while traveling west on Henderson Road. He proceeded south onto Kenny Road, but crashed after failing to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Kenny and Tremont roads.

According to police, the man then exited the vehicle and fled on foot through the parking lot of the Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Road, which also is the city’s police headquarters.

There, he was apprehended after running into a stone wall that was covered by ivy.

The time and date for the incident weren’t provided, but the report was entered into the police log Sept. 22.

The man was charged with failure to comply with a police officer’s signal, receiving stolen property, reckless operation, no operator’s license and failure to control.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

• Two credit cards, $40 cash and $50 worth of “other personal effects” were stolen from a vehicle while parked outside a residence in the 1500 block of Lafayette Drive between 9 a.m. Sept. 14 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15.

• A shed at an engineering firm in the 1400 block of Old Henderson Road was vandalized, causing $15 in damage. The date and time for the alleged incident were not provided but the report was entered into the UAPD log Sept. 22.

• A woman in the 3700 block of Waldo Place reported two personal checks valued together at $2,269.28 were stolen from her mailbox between Dec. 1 and Sept. 14. The checks were then altered and cashed, police reports said.

• Fencing valued at $1,000 was stolen from a business in the 4900 block of Arlington Centre Boulevard between 8 p.m. Sept. 11 and 8 a.m. Sept. 14.

• A trimmer valued at $250 was stolen from a Columbus landscaping company’s trailer while an employee was working in the 2500 block of Berwyn Road between 2:19 and 2:43 p.m. Sept. 17.

• A man in the 4600 block of Haymarket Court reported someone used his personal information to charge $1,529.33 to one of his online accounts. The time and date of the incident were not provided but the report was entered into the UAPD log Sept. 22.

• A 33-year-old Columbus man was charged with an open container violation after police reported he was found with an open can of beer in his vehicle while at a business in the 3200 block of Tremont Road between 1:10 p.m. and 1:36 p.m. Sept. 17.

• Tools valued together at $100 and “heavy construction” equipment valued at $200 were stolen from the bed of a truck parked outside a residence in the 3500 block of Prestwick Court. Police reports said entry was gained by cutting a cover to the truck bed, causing $500 in damage, as well as breaking a rear window valued at $400. The time and date of the incident were not provided but the information was entered into the UAPD log Sept. 22.

• A woman in the 1800 block of Berkshire Road reported two yard signs valued together at $75 were stolen between 8 p.m. Sept. 17 and 12:16 p.m. Sept. 18.

• A 47-year-old Columbus man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs after police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Henderson Road. Police reports said the man was found with unspecified drug paraphernalia and 9.4 grams of methamphetamines at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 17.

• A bicycle valued at $400 was stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 2600 block of Camden Road between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

• Three lights valued together at $405 that were in a garden bed at a residence in the 2600 block of Shrewsbury Road were vandalized between 11:56 p.m. Sept. 12 and 12:10 a.m. Sept. 10.