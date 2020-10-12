Wellington Roundup: Mary Morosky reaping benefits of hard work for girls team

With the Wellington girls soccer team facing one of its toughest opponents to date in host Bexley on Oct. 6, Mary Morosky tried not to dwell on what she considered a first-half error.

The junior forward has experienced enough success the last two years to not let it get her down for too long.

“We need to learn how to take the mistakes we make and remember why it happened, take it and put it out of our minds,” Morosky said. “Every single time you keep thinking of a mistake you made, the game becomes 10 times harder to play. I missed a free kick over there in the first half and I knew I had to lean over the ball more but I took the mistake and threw it out of my head because if I kept on remembering it, it would affect how I play.”

After going 9-9 and reaching a Division III district semifinal last season, the Jaguars have taken the next step this fall.

They were 12th in the Division III state poll and second in the area poll last week behind Grandview, which they tied at 1 on Sept. 19. The district tournament drawing was Oct. 11.

Morosky, who finished with 22 goals and nine assists last season, scored the Jaguars’ only goal in a 4-1 loss to Bexley that dropped their record to 6-1-3 overall and 3-1-3 in the MSL-Ohio.

Through 10 games, Morosky had 18 goals and three assists and junior midfielder Sloane Shock had three goals and 11 assists.

Another junior, defender Abigail Burkhardt, also has been a key contributor.

“What I’ve enjoyed most is playing with this team,” Shock said. “We have really good hustle, and we all just leave it out there every night. At the beginning of the season, I played a lot of attacking (midfielder) and I find the passes for Mary because she’s our biggest goal scorer. … We have a very versatile (junior) class and play a lot of positions.”

Morosky missed her freshman season with a knee injury but is the third member of her family to play sports at Wellington.

Her sister, Maddy Morosky, is a 2020 graduate who played soccer; her brother, Harrison Morosky, is a 2019 graduate who played football at Grandview and boys lacrosse at Wellington.

“I’ve been working very hard in my offseason with my club soccer team and during the lockdown I put in a lot of hours working with my left foot, getting it stronger with shots and getting comfortable with passing and touching the ball,” Mary said.

Morosky is hoping her team bounces back from the loss to Bexley with the postseason approaching.

“When we move the ball, we tend to spread out the defense,” she said. “At the start when we don’t move the ball, me and some of the other players on my team that play in the middle can become so clustered, so when we start to move the ball and find the outside, we start to spread out the team more and find the seams. (We’re) definitely (working on) ball movement.

“I’m just happy getting out here to play. I honestly didn’t know if we were going to have a season. We lost some key players from last year and a lot of teams like Grandview didn’t lose a lot of key players. Going into games like Grandview where we lost 4-0 last year, we kept our heads up and rallied to get a 1-1 tie, so anything is possible.”

Tennis team advances 5 to district tourney

The girls tennis team will be represented at the Division II district tournament by junior Olivia Vegas in singles and by the doubles teams of junior Alexis Burkhalter and sophomore Katie Zerbi and of junior Lilly Thompson and sophomore Kate Thompson.

The district event begins Thursday, Oct. 15, and concludes Saturday, Oct. 17, at Columbus Academy, with the champion in singles and doubles advancing to the state tournament Oct. 23 and 24 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Last season, Burkhalter and Zerbi became the first Wellington doubles team to earn a victory at state since 2014 and went on to place fourth after winning a district title.

On Oct. 5, the Jaguars lost to visiting Academy 3-1 in a district final of the OTCA Division II team tournament to drop to 9-6 overall.

They also lost 4-1 to Academy on Sept. 10 in MSL-Ohio action and finished runner-up with 35 points in the league behind the Vikings (41).

In the team tournament loss to the Vikings, the second doubles team of Zerbi and Kate Thompson won.

Judge advances to state in boys golf

The boys golf team finished fifth (351) at the Division III district tournament Oct. 8 at Denison Golf Club, but senior Carsten Judge was the individual medalist with a 69 and advanced to state Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, at NorthStar.

Newark Catholic finished first (329) ahead of runner-up Worthington Christian (336) at the district, where the team champion and lowest-scoring individual not on the qualifying team moved on.

Wellington had reached district with a fifth-place finish (368) in the 14-team sectional Sept. 29 at Darby Creek.

At the sectional, Judge also earned medalist honors with a 73. Junior Jackson Jacobs tied for 19th (87) and sophomore Sidd Ganesh tied for 24th (89), while juniors Silas Behnke and Jake Goudie also competed.

Ganesh (79) and Jacobs (91) also followed Judge at the district.

The girls golf team had one competitor at the sectional in senior Paige Bennett, who placed 28th (117) on Sept. 28 at Blacklick Woods.

