Upper Arlington police beat: Oct. 16

ThisWeek group

A 37-year-old Groveport man and a 54-year-old Columbus man were arrested on multiple drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of guns and drugs at a auto service station.

According to reports, an employee of an auto service station in the 3600 block of Riverside Drive reported a suspicious vehicle parked in a bay at the business.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by the employee he suspected at least one of the men had been using drugs because of his behavior.

Upon a search of the vehicle, police reportedly found two firearms, 40-milliliters of codeine, 97 grams of marijuana, two packages of a white powder substance weighed together at 38.3 grams, 4.5 grams of suspected heroin, one dosage of LSD and 3.8 grams of an unknown substance.

The men were charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, improper handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction of official business.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

• A woman in the 1700 block of Ardleigh Road was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital 12:04 a.m. Sept. 27 after reportedly experiencing unwanted side effects from a 20-milligram marijuana edible.

• A man in the 1900 block of Upper Chelsea Road reported $600 in damage to a rock wall at his residence occurred between 4 a.m. and 3:09 p.m. Oct. 2.

• A boys bicycle valued at $286 reportedly was stolen from a yard in the 2500 block of Onandaga Drive between 8 p.m. Sept. 18 and 6 a.m. Sept. 19.

• A La Rochelle Drive couple reported the theft of $38,862 in jewelry from a storage container in their bedroom closet between Dec. 17, 2018 and Sept. 29, 2020. The couple told police they suspect the theft occurred after moving into their home and while a number of contractor employees were inside the residence.

• A male juvenile, no age or address provided, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol after police allegedly observed him stumbling and unsteady on his feet while walking past the Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Road, at 11:05 p.m. Sept. 29.

• A 28-year-old Columbus woman reported she was at a stoplight at the intersection of Kenny and Fishinger roads at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 2 when an unknown male allegedly approached her vehicle and told her to “give me everything you have.” The woman didn’t see any weapons on the man’s person but drove away after he reached toward his waistband.

• A woman in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Drive reported someone used her personal information to apply for a business loan with the Texas Small Business Administration between Aug. 3 and Sept. 28.

• A woman in the 2100 block of Inchcliff Road reported the theft of 74 prescription pills between Sept. 22 and Sept. 27.

• A woman in the 4300 block of Latin Lane reported the loss of $7,000 through a telephone scam involving gift cards between 2:42 and 9:39 p.m. Oct. 1.

• A girls bicycle valued at $800 reportedly was stolen from the front of a business in the 3000 block of Kingsdale Center between 11 and 1 p.m. Sept. 22.

• A couple in the 1200 block of Windham Road reported that professional modifications were made to the exterior of their residence without their knowledge between 8 a.m. Sept. 23 and 5:20 p.m. Sept. 24.

• A woman in the 3100 block of Northwest Boulevard reported someone flattened two tires to her vehicle and scratched its paint in several areas, causing $9,000 in damage. The time and date of the alleged incident wasn’t provided but it was entered into the police log Sept. 28.

• Tools valued together at $640 were reported stolen from a man’s carport in the 2800 block of River Park Drive between 11:30 and 11:37 a.m. Sept. 23.