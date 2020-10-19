TownePlace Suites by Marriott opens in Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington’s second hotel, part of an ongoing mixed-use project on Lane Avenue, is up and running.

The 119-room TownePlace Suites by Mariott opened Sept. 24 at 1640 W. Lane Ave.

The five-story, 60,700-square-foot hotel is the second for the city, after a 109-room Homewood Suites by Hilton opened at 1576 W. Lane Ave. in August 2013.

The hotel features a business center, small meeting room and lobby on its ground floor. It also houses a fitness room with cardio equipment and free weights.

“We and the city collaborated heavily during design and construction to incorporate elements of the city's Lane Avenue brand-new corridor study that was under development over the past year with heavy input from city residents,” said Nelson Yoder, principal for Crawford Hoying, the project’s developer. “You'll see wide public sidewalks for strolling, attractive landscaping, upgraded finishes and plenty of patio space that all work together to elevate the streetscape experience for visitors and local residents alike.”

Yoder said he expects the hotel to attract a wide range of business and leisure travelers, particularly after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic lifts and events fully resume at Ohio State University and throughout central Ohio.

“Its location in the walkable dining and shopping-oriented Lane Avenue corridor provides an opportunity for all travelers to stay in an unparalleled setting and in extremely close proximity to OSU, both major area hospitals and downtown Columbus,” he said. “During the week, we expect mainly business travelers here for work or conferences. On weekends, we will see leisure travelers in town visiting their families and friends in Upper Arlington and at Ohio State.

“In normal times, central Ohio is home to many sporting events, concerts, festivals and conferences, and we expect to see those come back slowly over the next two to three years following the pandemic.”

Work began on the hotel in June 2019.

City officials said the hotel is expected to provide additional amenities and encourage tourism in Upper Arlington and surrounding areas.

It also will generate revenue for the city by way of bed taxes.

According to Brent Lewis, the city's finance director, the Homewood Suites generated $244,277 in bed-tax revenue in 2018, $260,707 in 2019 and is expected to bring in $180,000 this year.

Lewis projected the TownePlace Suites will generate about $250,000 in bed taxes annually.

“All at the city are pleased by the timely completion and opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Lane Avenue,” said Joe Henderson, Upper Arlington economic development director. “We are proud of the partnerships that brought this project to fruition and look forward to continue building stronger relationships with all involved.

“This is the second hotel in Upper Arlington, following on the great success of the Homewood Suites Hotel, and expanding quality lodging options for our residents and the business community. The opening of the hotel will enhance patronage of the restaurants and businesses throughout the city and more specifically for those along Lane Avenue. The increase in hotel/motel tax revenues will help the city maintain quality services and enhance Upper Arlington’s vibrancy and attractiveness for residents, businesses and guests that travel to our community.”

The TownePlace Suites was the first phase of a multi-use project being developed by Crawford Hoying that also will yield the Westmont at The Lane.

That portion of the project will include eight for-sale townhouses at 1690 W. Lane Ave., as well as 133 rental units, a 395-space public parking garage, a 110-space public parking lot and an additional 32,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space.

Yoder said the remaining phase of the project is expected to open in late spring or early summer 2021.

“We are really excited about the eight condo townhomes, as they provide an opportunity for new homeowners to live steps away from all that Lane Avenue has to offer,” he said. “We just started marketing them and two of the eight are already reserved.

“There are two-bedroom, 1.5-garage units and three-bedroom, two-car garage units. Construction of those eight units just began last week and they will be ready for move-in by the end of next summer.”

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate