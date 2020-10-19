Wellington Roundup: Carsten Judge ends prep golf career on high note at state

Following back-to-back seasons in which he earned second-team all-state honors, Wellington senior boys golfer Carsten Judge had a busy offseason playing in junior tournaments and was pleased with the improvements he was seeing in his game this fall.

Judge wasn’t getting the scores he was hoping for, though, until the postseason.

After shooting 73 to earn medalist honors in a Division III sectional Sept. 29 at Darby Creek, Judge felt especially gratified when he carded a 69 to capture the district championship Oct. 8 at Denison Golf Club.

On Oct. 16 and 17 in the state tournament at NorthStar, Judge continued his strong play by tying for second with a 147 and earning first-team all-state honors. He shot 75 in the opening round and 72 during the final round.

Judge finished seventh (152) as a sophomore as the Jaguars won the team title and ninth (156) last season as Wellington finished second.

“I feel like I’ve been playing better but not scoring well,” Judge said. “(The district tournament) was definitely a breakthrough round. ... Obviously I wanted to win (the state title) and I played well at sectionals and districts and definitely knew I could get it done, but I'm not too disappointed that I didn't win."

Junior Jackson Jacobs and sophomore Sidd Ganesh also were key returnees this season, but the Jaguars followed a fifth-place sectional finish (368) by placing fifth (351) at district as only the championship team advanced to state.

“It’s different not being extremely competitive as a team like we have been the past few years, but it’s still been a lot of fun to still play courses and try to shoot low scores,” Judge said. “I’m pretty good friends with (Ganesh and Jacobs) so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Judge has been considering Kenyon and Carnegie Mellon and is hoping to play collegiately.

He was hoping for a strong performance at state after 2020 graduate Aidan Schumer shot 148 to capture medalist honors last season.

“You have to play pretty smart (at NorthStar),” Judge said. “If you just hit fairways out there, that’s really all the course is. You have to hit fairways and it’s a pretty short course, so you can get around there with some birdies. You can make quite a few bogeys out there but you have to know the birdies are out there.”

First-year coach Oliver Chapman was happy with the growth he saw from his team, particularly in how it shot 17 strokes better at district than at sectional.

Ganesh tied for fourth (79) and Jacobs tied for 22nd (91) at district, with the other competitors being juniors Silas Behnke and Jake Goudie.

Sophomore Tyrelle Debose was another in the program.

“I was really proud of our guys because we had some breakthroughs,” Chapman said. “They hung in there when things (at district) didn’t get off the way they thought they would.

“I’m proud of (Judge) because it’s his senior year. He’s earned it. His senior leadership was great this year because these guys really look up to him. He shares a lot with these guys. He has a lot of patience, especially for someone his age.”

Doubles team makes

state in girls tennis

Five of the seven representatives for the girls tennis team, including both of its doubles pairings, advanced from a Division II sectional Oct. 6 and 10 at Columbus Academy to the district tournament Oct. 15 and 17 at the same site.

In doubles at sectional, junior Alexis Burkhalter and sophomore Katie Zerbi defended their title with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Worthington Christian’s Abby Mayotte and Meghan Mayotte. Burkhalter and Zerbi didn’t lose a set at sectional.

Burkhalter and Zerbi then beat Academy's Caroline Tsung and Lauren Motta 6-4, 6-1 to capture their second consecutive district championship and advance to state Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

In singles at sectional, junior Olivia Vegas, who was the second seed, beat Columbus School for Girls’ Lanie Klatt 6-2, 6-2 for the championship. She lost in the first round at district.

Also advancing to district was the doubles team of junior Lilly Thompson and sophomore Kate Thompson. They placed third at sectional and lost in the first round at district.

Sophomore Cassidy Chenelle lost in the second round in singles at sectional, and junior Lauren Okoye lost in the first round.

“I was glad for the girls and I think Wellington had a great day, winning the sectional singles and doubles and having a second doubles team qualify (for district),” coach Tommy Haddow said.

Boys soccer team

'trending upward'

The boys soccer team begins defense of its Division III state championship Monday, Oct. 26, at home against 17th-seeded Northside Christian in the second round of the district tournament.

If they win their postseason opener, the fifth-seeded Jaguars would play fourth-seeded Fairbanks or 15th-seeded Marion Pleasant in a district semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the home field of the higher seed.

Wellington, which lost to Hartley 3-1 on Oct. 15 to close the regular season at 3-6-3, had gone 3-1-1 over the five-game stretch before it lost to Worthington Christian 3-0 on Oct. 13.

“We’re trending upward,” coach J.J. Bain said. “Having so few returnees and having very limited contact in the preseason put us a little bit behind, but at the same time, the group has learned from that bad experience.”

Senior forward Jordan Livits had 12 goals through 11 games.

Another standout, according to Bain, has been junior goalie Aurius Calloway.

“Jordan Livits has been really good,” Bain said. “We have a crew of seniors and a group of guys that are starting to contribute.”

