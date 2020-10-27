Aldi plans store in Upper Arlington's Kingsdale Shopping Center

Aldi Inc., a discount-grocery chain based in Bativia, Illinois, hopes to open a store to the Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington.

Upper Arlington officials announced Oct. 26 via Twitter that Aldi has submitted a proposed development plan for an 18,726-square-foot grocery store at 3280 Tremont Road in the Kingsdale Center.

The company plans to redevelop the site occupied by Barnes & Noble, which closed this summer, according to Upper Arlington senior planner Justin Milam.

Plans call for a 1-story building with 145 parking spaces.

According to a letter to the city’s Community Development Department from Ken White, an attorney involved in the project, the store would have 15-20 employees, depending on sales volume.

“Employee shift sizes at the store will be approximately 10 per shift,” White stated in the letter. “Aldi’s hours of operation are typically 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

“The existing shopping center includes 150 total parking spaces. Proposed improvements will reduce parking to 145 total spaces. Typical Aldi stores utilize approximately 80 parking spaces leaving a remainder of 65 spaces for use by CVS and Panera Bread.”

In announcing the proposal, city officials said the project will be reviewed by the Upper Arlington Board of Zoning and Planning during a Nov. 2 work session. BZAP would hold a public hearing and vote on the proposed final development plan Nov. 16.

Aldi officials weren’t available for comment Oct. 27, but a representative of the company said they would seek to answer questions about the proposal by the close of the business day.

“The project meets zoning code requirements for building setbacks, parking spaces provided, trash enclosure screening and front façade improvements,” White’s application for the project stated. “Aldi will provide a quality commercial establishment meeting the community's grocery needs.

“Aldi plans to construct an attractive store meeting the expectations of the surrounding community. The primary goal is to fill a vacant space in the shopping center with a grocery store use to service the surrounding community.”

If approved, Aldi would be the second grocery at Kingsdale, following Giant Eagle.

In January 2015, Kroger Co. purchased the 105,422-square-foot Macy’s building and affiliated property at Kingsdale and announced informal plans to construct a grocery as part of a mixed-use development.

However, Kroger never brought forward development plans for the site and the city announced in September Continental Real Estate Cos.’ intent to purchase the site.

Since then, Continental has submitted plans to build apartments, senior living, offices, restaurants and structured parking at the site, while leaving a placeholder for the possible construction of a community center.

