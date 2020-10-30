Upper Arlington police beat: Oct. 30

ThisWeek group

An Upper Arlington man reported the theft of a drone and other property from his vehicle after it was left unlocked overnight.

According to the report, the thefts occurred when the vehicle was parked outside the man’s residence in the 1800 block of Chatfield Road between 11 p.m. Oct. 14 and 6 a.m. Oct. 15.

Among items reported stolen were a drone valued at $1,300, sports equipment valued at $1,200 and photography equipment valued at $1,150.

In other recent incident reports from Upper Arlington:

• A 26-year-old Columbus man was charged with trafficking in drugs and illegal use of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for an improper lane change Oct. 23, no time provided, near the intersection of Reed and McCoy roads. According to police, the man was found with 83.1 grams of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash, baggies and a scale.

• A man in the 3700 block of Criswell Drive reported someone used his personal information and unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw $25,000 from a retirement plan account. No time or date was provided but the alleged incident was entered into the police log Oct. 26.

• A man in the 2100 block of Pinebrook Road reported the theft of $20 from his unlocked vehicle. No time or date was provided for the incident, which was entered into the UAPD log Oct. 26.

• A Hilliard woman reported the theft of four credit cards and $140 in cash from her office in the 4000 block of West Henderson Road between 7:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Oct. 21.

• A male juvenile, no age or address provided, was charged with possession of marijuana, illegal use of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol, violating curfew, speeding and a red light violation following a stop near the intersection of West Henderson Road and Riverside Drive on Oct. 18, no time provided. A search of the vehicle turned up 26.5 grams of marijuana, a vaporizer pen with a cartridge containing suspected liquid THC, three unopened cartridges containing suspected THC and two open bottles of alcohol. Another 17-year-old male, no address provided, also was charged with violating curfew.

• Two male juveniles, ages and addresses not provided, each were charged with violating curfew after allegedly being observed riding bicycles near the intersection of Fishinger and Mountview roads at 1:18 a.m. Oct. 24.

• A 22-year-old Columbus woman was charged with speeding and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Kenny and Ackerman roads at 5:07 p.m. Oct. 17. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 21.9 grams of marijuana.

• Shoes valued at $200 reportedly were stolen from a woman’s unlocked vehicle while parked outside her residence in the 1500 block of Northam Road between 10 p.m. Oct. 10 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11.

• Four credit cards, a wallet valued at $25, a gift certificate valued at $200 and $20 in cash reportedly was stolen from a man’s unlocked vehicle while parked outside his residence in the 3800 block of Criswell Drive between 9 p.m. Oct. 13 and 7:45 a.m. Oct. 14.

• Tools valued together at $350 reportedly were stolen from a man’s unlocked vehicle while parked outside his residence in the 1400 block of Zollinger Road between 1:44 and 7 a.m. Oct. 11.