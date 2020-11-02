Wellington Roundup: Boys soccer team to build on up-and-down season

Following its run to the Division III state championship last fall, the Wellington boys soccer team endured what coach J.J. Bain called some “not-so-fun experiences” at times this fall.

The Jaguars followed an 0-3-2 start by going 3-1-1 and then losing their final two regular-season contests.

The fifth-seeded squad then opened the district tournament with an 8-0 win over 17th-seeded Northside Christian on Oct. 26 before falling 2-0 on Oct. 28 at fourth-seeded Fairbanks to finish 4-7-3.

“(We’ve been) adaptable to the situation that’s revolving around our world and a new school environment and having to adapt to all these changes and focus on the game we love, which is big-picture secondary right now,” Bain said. “We felt good about what we could be at the end of the season.”

The Jaguars are losing a six-member senior class that featured Jordan Livits (forward), who finished with 12 goals and two assists, as well as Eoin Basobas O’Carroll (defender/midfielder), Sky Jackett (forward) and Zubin Reyazi (midfielder).

Juniors Will Starker (midfielder/forward) and Henry Lin (midfielder), who finished with four goals apiece, and junior goalie Aurius Calloway should be among the top returnees.

Also expected to be back are juniors Leroy Dannemiller (defender/midfielder), Elliott Harpham (defender/forward) and Christian Wurapa (defender), sophomores Ben Beckman (defender), Cam Deguchi (defender/midfielder) and Jake Johnson (goalie) and freshmen Sam Breyfogle (defender) and Arjun Tonapi (forward).

“The big thing is that we’ve been able to build out of the back a lot better and have been able to move side-to-side and find the gaps and find space to go forward,” Lin said. “We have a really solid group of sophomores and freshmen, too, that have been playing a lot this year. We’re excited to play again next year.”

Girls soccer team

also falls in semifinal

The third-seeded girls soccer team finished 9-4-3 after losing to fifth-seeded Columbus Academy 5-2 in a Division III district semifinal Oct. 27.

The top scorer was junior forward Mary Morosky, who totaled 30 goals and five assists., Junior midfielder Sloane Shock had five goals and 16 assists, and sophomore forward Dylan Ehlers finished with six goals and one assist.

Wellington is losing a seven-member senior class that featured Caroline Cooke (midfielder/forward), Christine Cooke (midfielder), Lu Godfrey (forward), Lina Grohovsky (goalie) and Reagan Kadlic (defender).

Others eligible to return include juniors Abigail Burkhardt (defender) and Maddie Fahlgren (forward), sophomores Lilliana Adkinson (defender) and Olivia Robinson (forward) and freshmen Maisy Adams (defender), Eva Dulle (defender), Sophia Kramer (defender), Gigi Manley (midfielder/goalie) and Eve O’Sullivan (defender).

"I was incredibly proud of our team this year," coach Lindsey Smith said. "The girls demonstrated incredible commitment over the summer months and throughout the fall. They took the approach of enjoying every moment we had together, knowing that it could be our last.

"I was also impressed with their dedication to our COVID protocols, as this was a pivotal part of keeping our season afloat. We were all a bit surprised and very proud that we were still undefeated nine games into the season."

Cross country team

continues growth

In its second season, the cross country program, coached by Tonderai Tomu, had six boys and two girls in Division III district competition Oct. 23 at Hilliard Darby, where the top three teams and top 12 individuals advanced to the regional.

The boys were eighth (212) in the district 2 race behind champion Fredericktown (38) as junior Gavin Ray led with a 32nd-place finish (20 minutes, 34.7 seconds).

Senior Victor Thompson finished 40th (21:32.9), followed by freshman Henry Allen (48th, 22:56.7), junior Zachary Ware (50th, 23:06.1), senior Kiran Mokadam (53rd, 23:43.9) and sophomore Vinay Garg (54th, 23:49.1).

The girls team did not post a team score in the district 1 race as freshman Emerson Thompson finished 40th (27:55.2) and junior Lily Yu was 54th (32:42.2).

Tennis team had

strong finish

The girls tennis team’s season was capped by a runner-up finish in the Division II district team tournament and having its doubles team of junior Alexis Burkhalter and sophomore Katie Zerbi place second at state.

Burkhalter and Zerbi, who placed fourth in state doubles last season, beat Bella Spinazze and Lucia Spinazze of Toledo Central Catholic 7-6, 6-1 in a semifinal but lost 6-2, 6-4 to Dayton Oakwood’s Sarah Hall and Natalie Connelly in the final.

The Jaguars, who finished 10-6 overall and second at 6-1 in the MSL-Ohio behind Columbus Academy at 7-0, had no seniors.

Junior Olivia Vegas, who played first singles, was a sectional champion and lost in the first round at district.

Also competing in the postseason in doubles are junior Lilly Thompson and sophomore Kate Thompson, who finished third at the sectional and lost in the first round at the district.

The other postseason participants were junior Lauren Okoye and sophomore Cassidy Chenelle, who competed in singles at the sectional.

