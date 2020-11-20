Upper Arlington police beat: Nov. 20

ThisWeek group

Upper Arlington police responded to the intersection of Tremont and Farleigh roads at noon Nov. 6, after an unidentified caller reported a “suspicious cooler” that had been placed on the southwest corner of the intersection.

According to the caller, the cooler had been at the location for “a few days.”

When an officer arrived at the scene, he found a blue and white cooler. Upon opening it, the officer reported he found a spoiled sandwich, grapes, a candy bar and salad dressing.

According to reports, police contacted the reporting party to advise the person of the outcome of the investigation. The cooler reportedly was entered into evidence, and its contents were discarded.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

• A 25-year-old Upper Arlington man was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, open container, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop at 2:08 a.m. Nov. 8 near the intersection of Kenny and Parkleigh roads.

According to police, an empty liquor bottle was found on the front-passenger seat, and a search of his person and the vehicle allegedly turned up a loaded handgun and an additional 26 rounds of ammunition. The man was transported to Franklin County Jail following his arrest and after he allegedly refused to submit to a breath test.

• A woman in the 2100 block of Sandston Road reported a large dog entered her property and attacked her cat Nov. 11; a time was not provided. According to the report, the woman was bitten on her right hand while attempting to thwart the attack, and her cat reportedly was killed. The dog was returned to a man in the 4800 block of Shackleford Court after the Franklin County Dog Warden’s Enforcement Division processed the scene, and the man was charged with animal at large and animal causing physical harm.

• A gift card valued at $20, a change purse, no valued provided, and $6 in cash reportedly were stolen from a woman’s vehicle in the 1300 block of Norwell Drive between midnight and 5 p.m. Nov. 8.

• A man in the 1200 block of Friar Lane was charged with animal at large and animal causing harm after his two dogs, identified by police as pit-bull mixes, allegedly broke containment from the backyard and attacked a man’s dog in the 3300 block of Westbury Drive. According to reports, the victim’s dog had to be euthanized as a result of the attack.

• A woman in the 5300 block of Riverside Drive called police at noon Nov. 9 and stated she found a bullet hole in her ceiling, as well as bullet fragments on her floor. Upon investigation of the residential unit above the woman’s, a 53-year-old man admitted to owning a gun that had accidentally been discharged into the floor the previous night. The man was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm.

• A male juvenile, age and address not provided, was charged with falsification, possession of criminal tools, obstructing official business, violating curfew and attempted breaking and entering after police said he attempted to break into a mobile telephone store in the 1800 block of West Henderson Road at 11:43 p.m. Nov. 9.

The report said the suspect was wearing black and attempting to break a window with a rock. Upon arrival, police said they found the boy, who matched the witness’ description, walking. After being apprehended, he allegedly provided a false name to police. After being charged, the boy was released to a parent.

• A 48-year-old woman was charged with failure to confine a dangerous dog after her dog allegedly entered a woman’s yard in the 2400 block of Nottingham Road and attacked the victim’s dog at 6 p.m. Nov. 9.

• Two Columbus men, ages 50 and 31, were charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly fighting at a store in the 1900 block of West Henderson Road between 3:36 and 3:41 p.m. Nov. 14.

• A woman in the 1900 block of North Star Road reported the theft of jewelry valued together at $13,250 and clothing valued at $450 from her residence between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3.

• Knives, a range finder, a credit card and “other property,” no values provided, reportedly were stolen from a man’s vehicle while parked outside his residence in the 3100 block of Edgefield Road. Entry reportedly was gained by breaking out a passenger window, causing $400 in damage. No time nor date was provided for the incident, but it was entered into the report log Nov. 12.

• A woman in the 1400 block of Berkshire Road reported someone attempted to force entry to her residence, causing $100 damage to a door frame between noon Nov. 3 and noon Nov. 4.