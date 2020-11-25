New collection service in Upper Arlington diverts pumpkins from landfill

Nate Ellis

The Upper Arlington Public Service Department has added pumpkin collection to its list of services.

Through Dec. 6 residents can drop off decaying or otherwise unwanted pumpkins at Fancyburg Park, 3375 Kioka Ave. The site is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the deadline.

The new, free service not only allows residents to dispose of the pumpkins, but ensures they won’t go to the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill.

“Last year, we discovered that Ohio Mulch no longer accepted pumpkins at their yard-waste facility,” Rees said.“Therefore, any pumpkins set out for curbside yard-waste collection were actually going to the landfill.

“However, pumpkins are considered food waste and are therefore 100% compostable.”

Rees said pumpkins dropped off at the city’s collection site this year will be taken to GoZERO Services, Food Waste Compost Courier in London.

Since the site was made available Oct. 31, Rees said, the city has collected roughly 11 tons of pumpkins.

“To date, we have diverted about 22,000 pounds of pumpkins from the landfill – and the program is set to run until Dec. 6,” she said. “To the best of my knowledge, no other local communities offer this type of collection.”

