Upper Arlington eyes tax deal to redevelop Macy’s site at Kingsdale

Upper Arlington City Council is seeking a tax-increment financing deal that would enable Continental Real Estate Cos. to forego upwards of $17.25 million in property taxes to redevelop the Macy’s site at Kingsdale Shopping Center.

City Council members working with Upper Arlington administrators say the arrangement is necessary to proceed with the kind of development the city wants and to potentially land a favored place to build a community center.

The deal could be approved in January. It would allow the developer to use money otherwise earmarked for Upper Arlington Schools to construct a parking garage and other infrastructure.

“There is some interest in that property by some national fast-food chains,” council President Kip Greenhill said during a Nov. 30 special meeting. “Also, some regional gasoline and convenience stores are interested in that property. So that’s a possible prospect for development there, but we’re also looking at developments that will be very similar to Olentangy River Road and Sawmill Road (in Columbus).”

Council voted unanimously Nov. 30 to enter into an economic development agreement with Continental to redevelop the 6.23-acre Macy’s property. Councilman John Kulewicz recused himself from the vote because he works for a law firm that in different dealings represents both Continental and Kroger, the owner of the Macy’s site.

The TIF deal is on the Dec. 8 agenda for the Upper Arlington Board of Education, which if approved, the city stands ready ratify the deal and commit to Continental’s project as long as final development plans are approved by the Upper Arlington Board of Zoning and Planning.

If rejected by the school board, the TIF as being proposed by the city would hit a dead end.

“That is typical for a development where, if there is parking that is required for a development, it is paid for somehow by the development,” City Manager Steve Schoeny said. “The TIF would generate the revenues to pay for the parking.

“That’s part of the compensation agreement we’ve worked out with the schools if the TIF does go forward.”

During a Nov. 9 council meeting, Schoeny noted Continental would need to make a $250,000 nonrefundable deposit in “early December” for what ultimately would be a $12.5-million purchase of the Macy’s building and affiliated property from Kroger.

Continental is expected to close on the purchase in early January, he said.

“(Continental’s) investment is not financially viable without the TIF,” Schoeny said. “In order for them to go forward … and then further make a $12.5-million purchase, they need to understand what the financial relationship between the city and Continental is going to be and they need to have a high degree of certainty on it.”

Continental CEO Frank Kass did not return a call Dec. 2 seeking comment on his proposal or the TIF agreement.

Schoeny said Continental is expected to submit final development plans in January or February for two of the three buildings it wants to construct at Kingsdale.

BZAP approved preliminary plans Oct. 19 that called for a seven-story building along Northwest Boulevard with 383 apartments and two-story parking garage.

Schoeny said Nov. 30 final development plans are likely to show a reduction in the building’s height from 75 feet to 63 feet on its north side, and the number of apartments is expected to be cut to 325.

Preliminary plans also approved Oct. 19 call for a second building to be six stories with 104 senior housing units located on the northwest portion of the site, and with a 6,000-square-foot restaurant on the ground floor facing Tremont Road.

Schoeny said those plans are likely to be adjusted to increase the building height from 75 feet to 84 feet and to raise the number of residential units to between 124 and 139.

On Dec. 2, Schoeny said final development plans for the third building – currently proposed to be nine stories, with 75 two-bedroom apartments, 50,000 square feet of office space on its top two floors and potentially room for a community center – likely won’t be brought forward until at least May. That would be after residents vote on whether they want a community center project to move forward.

Despite calls from several residents that the project set aside at least 20% of residential units for “affordable housing,” Schoeny said Nov. 30 some of the units being proposed “do come in at about $1,200 a month” and he believes “that gets close to being affordable for folks making the definition of ‘middle income.’”

Schoeny and council members also said the project has compelled them to look more closely at traffic issues in the Wakefield Forest neighborhood, where some residents have expressed concern that a development as dense as Continental’s proposal would exacerbate problems of speeding cut-through drivers and parking.

“The big thing for me for this development is the shot in the arm it gives to our community, in particular to Kingsdale,” Councilman Brian Close said. “There’s been some turnover in some of those businesses. … While I don’t think this project is absolutely perfect, I think it’s great and I think it checks a lot of the boxes we need, not only to make the development great, but also all the Kingsdale development great, all of the shops south of that (Macy’s site) and all the neighborhoods around that.”

Councilwoman Michele Hoyle noted that while a TIF would divert future property taxes away from UA Schools, the district still will collect at least the same amount of taxes from the site as it currently does.

If the deal falters, she said, Kroger could tear down the Macy’s building, reducing the property taxes that go to the city, and might yield less attractive redevelopment options than Continental’s.

“I think our choices are essentially to allow it to languish as it is and, as my colleagues have said, to allow a very valuable core of our community to become less vibrant, less of a center of our community, or to work together with a willing developer to try to come up with something that is mutually acceptable and that will hopefully revitalize a very key part of our community,” Hoyle said.

Emma Speight, the city's community affairs director, said the city is considering a TIF of up to 30 years with Continental.

If approved, she said, the district would still receive property taxes generated from the site it currently receives but would forego new property taxes “generated by the completed project’s increased value until the city has been made whole and the TIF agreement ends.

“Once the TIF is in place, as the schools place any future operating levies on the ballot, they would receive in full any voter-approved new (or) increased property taxes,” Speight said. “The 50,000 square feet of office space is projected to generate approximately $450,000 in annual income tax revenues for the city.

“Additional income tax revenues would also be anticipated from workers at the restaurant and senior housing complex,” she said.

@ThisWeekNews

nellis@thisweeknews