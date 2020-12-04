Upper Arlington police beat: Dec. 4

ThisWeek group

A recent attempted theft of a ATM machine was unsuccessful, but $5,000 in damage reportedly was caused to the machine.

According to reports, police responded to an alarm at a bank on the 1400 block of West Lane Avenue at 4:20 a.m. Nov. 21.

No one was at the scene, but police reportedly found an abandoned truck with its engine running in the parking lot. According to police, the truck also was connected to the bank’s ATM via a “large nylon strap with hooks.”

The machine’s foundation was broken from the concrete and the ATM had fallen to the ground.

Police determined the truck used in the attempted heist had been reported stolen from Columbus. There were no suspects.

In other recent Upper Arlington incident reports:

• A wallet valued at $30, a credit card, an identification card, “negotiable instruments” and $400 in cash reportedly was stolen from a man’s unlocked vehicle while parked in the 1100 block of Kenbrook Hills Drive between 10 p.m. Nov. 16 and 8:40 a.m. Nov. 17.

• A Westerville man reported someone scratched a profane word into the paint of the driver’s side door of his vehicle, causing $500 in damage, while parked at a doctor’s office in the 4600 block of Sawmill Road between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19.

• Two female juveniles and a male juvenile, no ages or addresses provided, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol, underage possession of nicotine and violating curfew after allegedly being found with a metal pipe with burnt residue on it, a bottle of liquor, a vaporizer pen, vaporizer pen cartridges, a pack of cigarettes and a rubber tube with burnt residue on it in the 1500 block of Grenoble Road at 2:50 a.m. Nov. 18.

• A female juvenile, no age or address provided, was charged with violating curfew, operating a motor vehicle without license and failure to display license plates following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Henderson Road and Riverside Drive at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 18.

• A 25-year-old Columbus man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for expired registration near the intersection of Kenny and Tremont roads at 11:12 p.m. Nov. 14. According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up unidentified pills, 25.7 grams of marijuana, three liquid cannabis cartridges and two edible cannabis packages, as well as $1,792 in cash. The money reportedly was seized for potentially being linked to other crimes, but the report didn’t state if other charges were levied.

• An 18-year-old Columbus man was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing a law-enforcement officer, a marked-lanes violation, a red-light violation, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without a license following a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Reed Road at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 20. According to police, the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Columbus and in possession of a glass pipe with marijuana residue.

• A wallet valued at $20, an identification card, two credit cards and $25 in cash reportedly were stolen from a woman’s unlocked vehicle while parked at Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Road, between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

• A man in the 3000 block of Edgefield Road reported someone caused $500 in damage to his garage door between noon and 2:50 p.m. Nov. 5.

• A Vienna, West Virginia, woman reported someone broke out the rear passenger window to her vehicle while parked outside a bookstore in the 1300 block of West Lane Avenue between 5:08 and 5:28 p.m. Nov. 19 and stole a firearm valued at $500, a purse valued at $170 and “other property” valued at $300.

• A Columbus woman reported two checks she placed in the mail in the 3700 block of Riverside Drive were stolen, altered and cashed for a total of $9,800. No date or time was provided, but the incident was entered into police log Nov. 23.