Girls Volleyball: Ohio State assistant Susan Halverson-Maloney named coach at Upper Arlington

Having spent most of the past 13 years as a college volleyball player or coach, Susan Halverson-Maloney was not necessarily seeking a career change.

But when the Upper Arlington girls volleyball coaching job came open in November, Halverson-Maloney — a former Ohio State player and Buckeyes assistant coach the past six seasons — couldn’t pass up a chance to become more involved in her hometown through the sport she loves.

“For me, (a high school job) hadn’t really been on the radar. UA is the only job I got really excited about,” said Halverson-Maloney, who was named the Golden Bears’ new coach Dec. 17, pending school board approval. “I live here and it’s a great way to stay connected in the community.”

Halverson-Maloney succeeds Chris Van Arsdale, who went 75-63 overall and 40-23 in OCC-Central Division play in six seasons.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native recorded 610 digs and 108 aces as a defensive specialist for the Buckeyes from 2007-10. She was an assistant coach at North Texas from 2013-15 before returning to Ohio State as an assistant and was promoted to associate head coach in 2017.

Her husband, Luke, is an assistant coach with the Ohio State men’s volleyball team. They have a 9-month-old son, Ben.

“I want to help build the sport down to the youngest kids,” Halverson-Maloney said. “At OSU, we had kids as young as 5 years old in our clinics. Volleyball is a hard sport in that you have to always keep the ball in the air. If you’re teaching them good habits while they’re young, you’re setting up a great foundation.”

