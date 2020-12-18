City grant to help fund Arlington Dental Group's expansion

The city of Upper Arlington will give a grant of up to $150,000 to help a husband-and-wife dental team maintain a local practice.

Nearly a decade after buying Arlington Dental Group in 2011, Dr. Mike Fair and Dr. Hetal Vaidya say they’ve outgrown their 2,500-square-foot office at 3360 Tremont Road, Suite 100.

The professional partners, who also are married, wanted to keep their practice in Upper Arlington and found a 4,333-square-foot space that would meet their needs when, in October, their ownership group, 3380 Tremont Road LLC, purchased a vacant two-story building next door at 3380 Tremont Road.

Fair said the last hurdle to relocating was cleared when Upper Arlington City Council voted 6-0 Dec. 14 to provide a forgivable loan of up to $150,000 to 3380 Tremont Road LLC to pay to add an elevator to the building at 3380 Tremont Road.

Council Vice President Brendan King recused himself from the vote due to a professional conflict.

“The funds help make it possible for us to build an elevator in an existing building we will move our practice into,” Fair said. “Without the funds, we would likely have moved outside of Upper Arlington (to) where the prices for real estate are lower.

“Having the elevator opens up the second floor for our practice, which is the only space large enough to accommodate our planned expansion."

Fair is an Upper Arlington native who came back to practice dentistry in 2009 after serving in the U.S. Army Dental Corps.

He said the project would help ADG pursue its goal of serving 25,000 patients by 2025.

“We are thrilled Upper Arlington has decided to support our project” he said. “We have outgrown our current space, and the only way to continue to take care of our patients and provide opportunity for our current and future team members is to expand.”

Joe Henderson, Upper Arlington economic development director, said 3380 Tremont Road LLC initially will receive $50,000 from the city’s forgivable loan/grant program.

After five years, the ownership group will receive an additional $50,000 grant if the business and future tenants of the additional 3,281 square feet of office spaces at 3380 Tremont Road generate $150,000 in total income-tax withholdings.

3380 Tremont Road LLC would receive a third $50,000 grant if, by the end of year 10, ADG and future tenants of the offices at the building generate $600,000 in total income-tax withholdings.

“The proposed renovations would make it more desirable to potential office users,” Henderson said. “3380 Tremont Road LLC plans to replace the existing lift with an elevator that will service the second-floor office space.

“Without the elevator, the ADG will not be able to relocate into the second-floor office space. This project would involve the addition of an elevator to make the second floor ADA-accessible, upgrades to common space in the building and a complete renovation to their new dental-office space, which would be located on the second floor if the elevator is installed.”

Henderson said the total cost of the renovation would be more than $750,000.

“The elevator would help to grow the building’s ability to continue to attract quality office-space users to Upper Arlington,” he said.

Fair said the new office will enable the practice to add a dentist and five other full-time positions to its current staff of 10.

“The new office space allows us to expand the number of people we can take care of and the number of team members we can support,” Fair said. “In addition, we will build a classroom in the office. The classroom allows us to host speakers, teach and learn to continue to develop our and others’ expertise.

“We also want to use some of the funds to update the building, allowing us to attract more like-minded healthcare providers; such as dental specialists.”

Fair said the ADG renovations and relocation will begin in January. He hopes the move is completed by June 2021.

“We will never actually close,” he said. “We intend to finish patient care one week and begin again in the new space after a hectic weekend move.

“This move is substantial for us and absolutely necessary for the growth of our company. We want to continue to take care of the people in our community and are so pleased we get to stay in Upper Arlington. We are truly grateful to the city for the help.”

