Upper Arlington in 2021: Community center vote, body cameras, construction expected

Upper Arlington officials say 2021 will bring a community center vote to residents, body cameras to the police force and continued efforts to bolster inclusion throughout the city.

Community Center

Now that the Upper Arlington Community Center Feasibility Task Force has told city officials a 95,300-square-foot community center can be built at the site of the former Macy’s building in Kingsdale Shopping Center at an estimated cost of $54.2 million – and won’t require a tax increase – Upper Arlington City Council is expected in January to move to put a related item on the May 4 ballot.

As a result, voters can expect to be asked to weigh in on whether they want the project to move forward. A “yes” vote is expected to result in the city bonding upward of $40 million to fund the majority of the project, with that debt being paid off with at least $1.6 million tax-increment funding money raised by the planned Macy’s site redevelopment and two other TIF funds.

Additionally, the city would seek at least $5.42 million in private donations for the project and is expected to use $450,000 in annual income taxes from the redeveloped site to pay off the balance of the building’s construction. From there, the task force said, the facility’s operations could be financed from fees collected for memberships to the center.

“We think with all those revenue streams – we actually can do it in this $50-(million) to $55-million range – we think we can put together enough revenue streams to pay the debt” without raising taxes, City Manager Steve Schoeny said.

Schoeny added that bringing the ballot item forward and explaining the nuances of the proposed project will be “a big focus” in the first part of 2021.

Although the city will position itself to hire architects and a construction crew for the facility’s construction, he has pledged no contracts will be finalized unless the May 4 ballot item is passed.

Body cameras

Upper Arlington Police Division officers in 2021 are expected to be outfitted with body cameras.

“We do have in the budget for (2021) body-worn cameras,” Schoeny said. “That’s going to be a very big initiative just from the practicality of it.

“We do not have body-worn cameras at all. Our hope is to get them to everybody pretty quickly. I think we have $350,000 budgeted.”

According to Bryan McKean, UAPD community relations and training officer, the department has 52 officers and the city in 2021 will seek to provide body-worn cameras “to as many officers as possible, with the priority being those on patrol.”

“We are committed the use of these cameras by as many officers as possible,” he said. “Like our current dash cameras, which have been in place for over 15 years, the division values the importance these videos play in investigating complaints, criminal investigations, court proceedings and general transparency with the division.”

McKean said the department still was seeking a camera vendor as of Dec.17 but was hopeful officers will begin wearing the cameras in the field some time this summer.

Officers who aren’t issued cameras in 2021 are expected to receive them in 2022.

“These cameras will work in much the same way that our dash cameras work, in that they provide an audio and visual record of our contacts with the public,” McKean said. “This often provides valuable information, which is used during investigations, both criminal and internal, court proceedings, and for training purposes.

“As far as transparency, these cameras will complement our already thorough investigation process and will be used in addition to the statements, testimony and other physical evidence gathered when there are complaints of misconduct.”

Inclusion

As part of his first State of the City address last January, Schoeny said Upper Arlington had “a reputation problem” related to how welcoming the community is to non-white people and different backgrounds. In doing so, he announced the city would work with Upper Arlington Schools and groups such as Equal UA to enhance the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Although the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic stunted some of the city’s 2020 initiative, Schoeny said the city “made a lot of progress” in the last year and will use that moment to further efforts in 2021.

He noted an ad hoc Community Relations Committee has been formed to after council in June passed a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis and requiring the city begin a process to periodically report what diversity, equity and inclusion measures it’s taking.

“The Community Relations Committee that was set up in September has started meeting,” Schoeny said. “They’re individual members are doing some work on the group’s mission, vision and values.

“I think that group will really get to work next year (2021). They’ll help guide us in that process of figuring out how do we become more welcoming and how, on some level, change the reputation of the community. The reputation of the community beyond the borders of Upper Arlington are that we can be a bit unwelcoming, a bit stuffy, kind of old school and unwelcoming at times.”

Schoeny said diversity, equity and inclusion is a priority because, “No. 1, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Further, he said, it’s “not a sustainable solution” when about half of the nation’s population is non-white, yet “can’t see themselves reflected in the community.”

“Purely from a financial and economic standpoint, that cuts your market of potential residents and homebuyers and customers in half,” he said.

“Our kids are growing up in a world that’s more and more diverse. It’s a skill set that you don’t learn in a class, you don’t learn in a seminar. You learn it by living it.

“I think it’s something we have to look at from that perspective, too, and that’s why we’re partnering with the schools.”

Development, infrastructure

As for other expectations in 2021, Schoeny expects Continental Real Estate – the same company seeking to redevelop the Macy’s site at Kingsdale – to break ground on the $100 million construction of the Arlington Gateway at 1325-97 W. Lane Ave. and 2376 North Star Road by the end of the year.

That 11-story project will have 218 luxury apartments, 132,444 square feet of office space and 28,097 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Continental CEO Frank Kass said his company closed the purchase of the Gateway site Dec. 10, and the demolition of for former businesses such as Darron's Contemporary Furniture, Easy Living Deli, Learning Express Toys, Angel's Touch Asian Massage and Dibela Hair & Nails could begin in January.

Additionally, Schoeny said the city is working with Kass for the planned redevelopment of the Macy’s site.

In January or February, the Upper Arlington Board of Zoning and Planning is expected to vote on final development plans for two of the project’s three proposed buildings.

That project is expected to yield a total of three buildings on the 6.23-acre site that are six, seven and nine stories. It also would include a total of 400 apartments, 124 to 139 senior housing units, a ground-floor restaurant, 50,000 square feet of offices and a placeholder for a community center.

Final plans for the third building are likely to come forward after the May 4 vote to decide of residents support a community center.

Additionally, Schoeny and Emma Speight, community affairs director, said the city will continue improvements to Northwest Boulevard in 2021 and plan for the reconstruction of Fishinger Road.

Speight said the work to Northwest Boulevard includes a rebuild “from Barrington Road to North Star Road."

“Along with a full street reconstruction, this project will also include the installation of large diameter storm sewer pipe,” she said. “Estimated cost (is) $3.3 million.”

“Fishinger Road will be reconstructed from Riverside Drive to Tremont Road. Phase 1 of this project will start in 2022, from Mountview Road to Tremont Road, and includes the addition of a shared-use path on the north side and a new sidewalk on the south side. Estimated construction cost of Phase 1 is $5.2 million, with 80% funding through a federal transportation grant.”

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate