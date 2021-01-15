Upper Arlington police beat: Jan. 8

A local couple avoided charges following an alleged argument that involved a coffee mug and knife sharpener.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Fishinger Road at 2:10 a.m. Nov. 25 on a report of a disturbance involving a man and woman.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found a 58-year-old woman standing in the roadway, holding a kitchen knife sharpener. She allegedly was yelling at a 51-year-old man who was identified as her boyfriend.

According to the report, the woman became upset over a text message from another woman she discovered on her boyfriend’s phone. According to reports, the argument spilled out of the couple’s apartment and into the hallway, where the woman threw a coffee mug at the man, missing him and striking a wall.

Although the man reported the woman slapped him twice in the face, and the woman alleged the man pushed her to the ground, police were unable to determine who was the primary aggressor. Both parties declined to press charges and the man agreed to stay with a friend for the night.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

• A man in the 1900 block of Jervis Road reported someone scratched the paint to his vehicle between 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. No damage estimates were provided.

• A 33-year-old Upper Arlington man was charged with open container, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, driving under suspension and failure to display a license plate following a traffic stop near the intersection of Fishinger and Pemberton roads at 10:13 p.m. Dec. 26.

• Sports equipment valued at $800, a firearm valued at $650 and firearms accessories valued at $290 reportedly were stolen from a man’s vehicle between 8 p.m. Dec. 21 and 8:07 a.m. Dec. 22.

• A 26-year-old Columbus man was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of marijuana after allegedly being found with 40.3 grams of marijuana and a used syringe in a stairwell of a hotel in the 1500 block of West Lane Avenue at 6:34 a.m. Dec. 24.

• An Upper Arlington man reported a check he placed in the mail in the 1900 block of Northwest Boulevard was stolen and cashed in the amount of $4,100 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 27.

• A Columbus man reported the theft of a laptop computer valued at $1,000 from an unidentified suspect who the man had agreed to meet at 5:50 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 1900 block of West Henderson Road so the suspect could purchase the computer.