Upper Arlington Roundup: Clara Gallapoo, Annie Hargraves bring lacrosse know-how to hardwood

Having played basketball since elementary school, Clara Gallapoo acknowledged that it was a tough decision to sit out her junior season in order to focus on her primary sport of lacrosse.

With a college commitment to Lindenwood behind her, the 5-foot-11 guard not only was eager to return to the court for her senior season but also has ended up being one of two lacrosse stars along with Ohio State recruit Annie Hargraves playing a key defensive role for the Golden Bears.

“That awareness I got from lacrosse, that spatial awareness, transfers (between sports),” Gallapoo said. “I’m able to see my teammates a lot better from being used to being on a bigger field. The footwork and defense (in lacrosse) are really similar to basketball.”

Hargraves credited longtime lacrosse assistant coach Sue Stimmel for some of her defensive prowess.

“I feel like my IQ in lacrosse has helped me in basketball,” Hargraves said. “Defensively, we’re a strong team. Normally, defense in both sports has been my strong suit. I was expecting to come in strong on defense and maybe make an impact on offense, but I feel like my defense has helped me earn points and our team defense has helped everybody’s offense.”

Hargraves was averaging a team-leading 14.6 points as well as 7.5 rebounds and had 21 steals and 14 deflections through eight games for UA, which was 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the OCC-Central Division after losing 57-42 to Olentangy Liberty on Jan. 12.

Gallapoo was averaging 5.3 points and 5.8 rebounds and also had 10 assists, 13 steals and 12 deflections.

“Sometimes athletes are just athletes,” said coach Abby Dorsainvil, who usually assigns Gallapoo and Hargraves to the opponent’s top scorers. “(Gallapoo) is an athlete, and we’re thankful to have her back. She provides a lot of athleticism, a lot of height to our guards and great tempo and work ethic.

“(Hargraves) leaves it all on the floor. There’s never anything left at the end of the night from her. She brings up everybody around her because the tempo (with which) she plays and the effort she puts in. It’s commendable how hard she works every night.”

Gallapoo, who is the daughter of girls lacrosse coach Wendy Pinta, committed to Lindenwood in September 2019, a month before Hargraves committed to the Buckeyes.

“I always knew I’d be more of a defensive player. It’s where I’ve always shined, I guess,” Gallapoo said. “I consider myself to be more selfless. I want to make my teammates look better.”

Both were key offensive contributors to the lacrosse team’s 2019 state championship, its fifth in a row and 10th overall. Hargraves had 39 goals and six assists and Gallapoo added 18 goals and 15 assists.

UA put together consecutive wins over Olentangy Orange (52-37 on Jan. 4) and Hilliard Darby (59-47 on Jan. 5) to get within a game of .500 before losing 74-46 at Dublin Coffman on Jan. 8. Hargraves scored a career-high 22 points against Orange.

“Our ability to make things happen on offense is getting better every game,” Dorsainvil said. “We’ve had an intentional focus on the improvement of our defense because we know we’re fast and we have to take advantage of that by applying ball pressure.”

Hockey team

navigates challenges

Despite half of the 20 players having been new to the varsity entering this season, hockey coach Hamish Baird was impressed with both his team’s development and depth.

UA – which was 8-6-0-2 overall before the Cleveland St. Ignatius Showcase that began Jan. 16 in suburban Cleveland – is 6-2-0-1 in the CHC-Red entering a Jan. 22 game against St. Charles at the OhioHealth Ice Haus and was ranked eighth in the state and third in the district in last week’s polls.

“I’m very impressed with their work ethic and how quickly they’ve been learning a new system,” Baird said. “They have high expectations for themselves, and we as coaches have high expectations for them because of how we performed last year (when UA went 36-1-1 but lost in a district semifinal). We’re taking that in stride. They’ve stepped up and won some big games.”

The Bears were 3-3-1 in seven games against the state's top-10 teams entering last weekend, including wins over sixth-ranked Olentangy Liberty (1-0 in overtime Dec. 27) and ninth-ranked Hunting Valley University School (5-0 on Jan. 3). Liberty was top-ranked in the district last week with St. Charles second.

Max Robins had a team-high 12 goals through 16 games, ahead of Adam Karap and Jack Norris with six each. Fourteen players had scored at least once.

Youth helping power

boys swimming team

The boys swimming and diving team began its season by achieving a program record in the 200-yard freestyle relay, setting what coach Mike de Bear hopes is a tone for the rest of the season.

Thanks in part to a strong sophomore class, UA was 5-0 in dual meets before competing against Hilliard Davidson on Jan. 16. The Bears were coming off a 171-138 win at Mason on Jan. 9.

“We’re in a pretty good spot,” de Bear said. “We’ve won those meets but a huge key has been our second and third swimmers outswimming (the opponents). That depth has really paid off. The way our sophomore class has developed has been a key. In our program, traditionally that’s when we see a lot of growth. Our freshman class is doing really well, too. We could have four or five of them in the lineup for the postseason.”

Top sophomores have included Grant Gooding, Joe Miller, Clark Pabst, Patrick Ray and Jack Trace.

Gooding and Miller joined Hayden Jay and Avery Voss on the record-setting 200 free relay, which swam 1:23.02 during a season-opening 130-56 win at New Albany on Dec. 18.

The girls team was 3-2 in duals before Jan. 15, with their losses coming to last year’s state runner-up in New Albany (104-82) and at Mason (166-149). The Comets were Division I champions in 2018 and 2019.

The girls knocked off defending state champion Dublin Coffman 187-73 on Jan. 2.

