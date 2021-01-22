Upper Arlington police beat: Jan. 28

ThisWeek group

The holiday spirit was not on display on the 2500 block of Brandon Road between 9 p.m. Dec. 27 and 7 a.m. Dec. 28 when a man reported his outdoor Christmas display was vandalized.

According to reports, someone broke a sled decoration outside the house, causing $30 in damage.

Additionally, the man reported a hose was turned on outside his house, which the victim believes ran overnight and resulted in an undisclosed amount of water damage in the basement.

In other recent incident reports:

• Police responded to a residence on the 2300 block of Eastcleft Drive at 6:20 p.m. Jan. 7 on a report of a suspected drug overdose. Upon arrival, they found a male, no age provided, who was conscious but “displaying erratic behavior.” He was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and police collected two doses of suspected LSD from the victim’s residence.

• A woman on the 1400 block of Kingsgate Road reported between Oct. 13 and Jan. 5 she gave a seal-coating and paving company a deposit of $875 for work that was never completed.

• A 37-year-old Hilliard man was charged with domestic violence, felonious assault and menacing after allegedly assaulting a woman at her residence on the 1800 block of Riverhill Road between 9 a.m. Jan. 4 and 1:22 a.m. Jan. 5, causing injuries to her left eye. The man also was found to have warrants from Lorain County for failure to appear and was taken to Franklin County Jail.

• Two firearms valued at $1,520, clothing valued at $360 and four gift cards, no values provided, reportedly were stolen from a woman’s vehicle while parked on the 3400 block of Rushmore Drive between midnight and 2 a.m. Jan. 5.

• A pizza parlor on the 4700 block of Reed Road reported the theft of $263 by a known male suspect at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 28.

• A woman on the 1800 block of Merriweather Drive reported unauthorized charges of $538.20 were made to her credit card Dec. 24.

• Officers responded to a burglary alarm from two businesses on the 2000 block of Tremont Center at 3:06 a.m. Dec. 31. Upon arrival, they found the glass to front doors of both businesses had been shattered. One of the businesses reported the theft of eight watches valued together at $2,360, and both businesses reported the theft of cash. The UAPD typically doesn’t report cash totals in thefts from businesses.

• A wallet, two credit cards and an identification card, no values provide, as well as $100 in cash were reported stolen from a man’s vehicle while parked outside his residence in the 2400 block of Sheringham Road at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 30.

• Jewelry valued together at $9,500 reportedly was stolen from a man’s residence on the 1700 block of Roxbury Road between Aug. 1 and Dec. 26.

• An employee of a gas station on the 1400 block of West Lane Avenue reported a female suspect entered the business and distracted the clerks while another female entered a rear stock room and stole 34 cartons of cigarettes valued together at $2,380 between 6:20 and 6:23 p.m. Dec. 29.