Upper Arlington won't review new plans for Golden Bear Shopping Center until at least mid-June

Upper Arlington officials won’t review recent changes to a proposal to redevelop Golden Bear Shopping Center until at least mid-June.

On Jan. 19, Arcadia Development of Ohio LLC filed revised redevelopment plans that company officials hoped would appease city staff and officials who have maintained the project must include space for professional offices.

The latest proposal came after the Upper Arlington Board of Zoning and Planning Commission on June 15 and Upper Arlington City Council on Sept. 16 each rejected Arcadia’s plans for a five-story, 199,847-square-foot mixed-use building that would have included 22,000 square feet of commercial space on its ground floor, 102 condominiums on the upper floors and a 176-space parking garage.

The new plans called specified that at least 10,000 square feet of the ground-floor space would be dedicated as space for professional offices.

Arcadia managing partner Scott Patton hoped the move would satisfy BZAP, and he requested the board review the new plans at its Feb. 17 meeting.

On Jan. 29, however, the city issued a letter to Patton’s attorney, Don Plank, saying BZAP’s rules stipulate the commission won’t review the new proposal until at least June 16.

“Unfortunately, because the application is substantially similar to the one previously denied by the Board of Zoning and Planning (BZAP) on June 15, 2020, public review of the application cannot be scheduled until the June 16, 2021, BZAP meeting at the earliest,” Justin Milam, Upper Arlington senior planner, stated in the letter. “Per BZAP’s rules and regulations, which were noted in staff’s report and presentation on (Arcadia’s previous submission) and provided to you on Nov. 12, 2020, via records request, substantially similar applications cannot be reviewed by the board for a period of one year unless there are significant changes or new, consequential information is provided.”

Milam’s letter also stated the new proposal “includes an identical site plan, tract boundaries, floor plans, elevations, stormwater plan, landscape plan, outdoor lighting plan, neighbor proximity plan and the traffic impact study and engineering plans were not updated with the revised uses.”

He added that the new proposal’s first-floor plan lacks a legend to indicate what the highlighted suites are.

“In totality, the proposed change of some first-floor retail/restaurant suites to an office use as noted in the application text is not a substantial revision to warrant public review by BZAP as it would be against their rules and regulations,” Milam wrote. “It’s also important to note that concerns raised by BZAP last summer when the previous application was denied have not been adequately addressed.”

“We are reviewing the letter and we are still fully committed to the project," Patton said Jan. 29, declining further comment.

City staff and council upheld opposition to Arcadia’s plans last fall even after Patton verbally promised during his appeal to council to devote at least 5,000 square feet to office space.

In increasing the office-space commitment to 10,000 square feet, Patton was hopeful he could sway BZAP, but noted neither city staff nor city officials have indicated how much office space would be acceptable for the project.

Golden Bear Shopping Center is 55 years old and is one story with 34,000 square feet of office space.

Located at the intersection of Fishinger Road and U.S. Route 33/Riverside Drive, it serves as a gateway to Upper Arlington on the city’s southwest side.

At that time, Patton said an economic-impact study commissioned by his company found the project would generate about $1.4 million in annual property-tax revenues for Upper Arlington Schools after state budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a $2.059 million reduction in funding to the district for fiscal year 2020.

In addition to increasing property-tax revenues to UA schools from $73,372 per year to about $1.42 million annually, the study concluded the project would bring in 120 new employees who would pay at least $182,841 in annual income taxes to the city.

Of that, the city would receive $39,828 in property taxes each year.

Patton also has said the value of the assessed center would rise to about $72.66 million. According to the Franklin County Auditor’s Office, the center's current value is $3.24 million.

“This is a compromise, and it’s a windfall for Upper Arlington Schools,” Patton said. “To discount what we’re proposing is to discount the monies that would flow directly to the schools at a time that they’re needed.

“There’s also a significant amount of income taxes that flow through this project.”

