Upgrades to Upper Arlington’s McCoy Road expected to start in spring

City officials plan upgrades to McCoy Road this year that include resurfacing and the installation of a water line and shared-use path.

The Upper Arlington Engineering Division is soliciting bids for the first phase of the project to resurface McCoy Road, from Woodbridge Road to Kenny Road.

Assistant City Engineer Carla Odebralski said the project is estimated to cost $2.2 million and will mark the first time that stretch of McCoy has been resurfaced since 2008.

The work also will include replacing a water line that has sections that are 57 and 66 years old.

Additionally, Odebralski said, plans call for replacing an existing 4-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of McCoy along the frontage of Thompson Park with an eight-foot-wide shared-use path designed to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Phase 1 will begin later this spring and be completed by the end of 2021,” Odebralski said. “The water lines were identified primarily due to the water main break history and their age.

“The lane configuration stays the same through the corridor, with an exception in front of Thompson Park where the westbound curb lane drops for dedicated on-street parking for that block.”

City Engineer Jackie Thiel said “curb bump-outs,” or extensions of the curb and sidewalk into McCoy, will be installed at the intersections with Woodbridge and Mountview roads.

“In addition to the enhancements between Woodbridge Road and Mountview Road, we plan to install rectangular rapid-flash beacons at the Lyon Drive-McCoy Road crossing,” she said.

According to the Engineering Division, an average of 7,000 to 8,000 vehicles travel McCoy Road between Woodbridge and Kenny daily.

Thiel said similar enhancements, including a water-line replacement and road resurfacing, are being planned for McCoy from Woodbridge to Riverside Drive. That work, identified as the project’s second phase, is expected to cost $1.2 million. It’s expected to begin in spring 2022 and be completed by 2022.

“Phase 2 will be constructed in 2022 and we are beginning design now,” Thiel said. “It will be similar to Phase 1 with resurfacing that maintains the existing roadway configuration, but includes pedestrian-crossing enhancements.”

The McCoy Road work was identified as part of the city's 10-year capital-improvement program that was established following voters’ 2014 passage of a 0.5% income tax increase.

The measure raised the city's income-tax rate to 2.5%, and was designed to increase annual income-tax collections by $3 million.

The additional taxes are earmarked for infrastructure improvements.

