Upper Arlington police beat: Feb. 12

A 51-year-old Columbus man recently was charged with theft after police reportedly caught him amid a series of break-ins.

According to reports, Upper Arlington police were called to the 2100 block of Riverside Drive at 4:24 a.m. Feb. 2 on a report of a possible burglary. The report was made by a man removing snow from the parking lot of a building containing several commercial businesses after he reportedly observed that glass to the front door of the building had been broken out.

Upon arrival, police said they found a rock, presumed to have been used for the break-in, near the building’s front door. Officers then entered the building and allegedly found the suspect inside and in possession of an undisclosed number of cloth bags and handcrafted bookmarks.

Police determined the property was stolen from two businesses in the building. At least four of the items were valued together at $118, but there were also four other items listed as “other property,” that were not given value amounts .

In addition to theft, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, criminal damaging and criminal trespassing. He was taken to Franklin County Jail.

In other recent incident reports:

• A 22-year-old Groveport man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of LSD and no rear taillight following a traffic stop near the intersection of Zollinger Road and Kioka Avenue at 2:50 a.m. Feb. 6.

• A man on the 4200 block of Camborne Road reported a window to his garage was shot out with a BB or pellet gun, causing $200 in damage, between 9 p.m. Feb 4 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 5.

• A man on the 2000 block of Zollinger Road reported he was scammed out of $1,000 throughout a “telecommunications fraud” that occurred between 9:29 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2. No other details were provided.

• A bank on the 1500 block of West Lane Avenue reported the theft of a laptop computer valued at $1,000, computer hardware or software valued together at $45 and a wallet valued at $20 between 5 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9:12 a.m. Feb. 2.

• A man on the 4500 block of Reed Road reported someone used his credit card information to make an unauthorized purchase of computer software valued at $650.98 and another undisclosed, unauthorized purchase of $479.95 at 10 a.m. Jan. 29.

• A man on the 2700 block of Wickliffe Road reported someone made $948.55 in unauthorized purchases through his cellphone account between 10 a.m. Dec. 27 and 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

• A woman in the 2000 block of Mackenzie Drive reported she was scammed out of $850 at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 by a male who said he was a representative of Amazon Prime.

• A student at Upper Arlington High School, 1650 Ridgeview Road, reported the theft of a computer tablet valued at $300 from the school building between Nov. 4 and Jan. 28.

• A 23-year-old Upper Arlington woman living on Northwest Boulevard was charged with interference with custody at 3:39 p.m. Jan. 29 after allegedly failing to grant custody of two children as court-ordered to the children’s father.

• A male on the 2600 block of Fishinger Road was given four doses of Narcan after police and Upper Arlington Fire Division personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person at 7 p.m. Jan. 30. After being revived, the man told police he took an unknown amount of fentanyl, but did not reveal who provided the drug to him. The victim was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and provided information for how to receive treatment for his addiction.

• A bank on the 4600 block of Reed Road reported a person cashed two forged checks in the amounts of $1,200 and $1,550, respectively, between 3:57 p.m. Jan. 22 and 2:38 p.m. Jan. 27.

• A man on the 4400 block of Kipling Lane reported someone made an unauthorized charge of $654.95 to his debit card between Oct. 1 and Jan. 26. The charge was made in Lewisville, Texas.

• A 20-year-old Rockbridge woman was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital after police responded to a report of a woman on the ground who was kicking and screaming on the 3500 block of Chowning Court at 4:47 p.m. Jan. 26. The woman reportedly told police she had taken black tar heroin, but no drugs nor drug paraphernalia were found.