Upper Arlington police investigating second house struck by gunfire

The Upper Arlington Police Division is investigating a second incident involving a home being struck by gunfire in the past month.

Through a statement, the department reported the incident occurred at a house in the 2000 block of Middlesex Road about 8 p.m. Feb. 16.

According to police, no one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.

“The division is seeking assistance in its investigation from any residents in the neighborhood who may have seen any suspicious behavior, who have security cameras that may have captured video, or any persons who might have information relevant to the case,” the release said. “Please contact Det. Matt Smith at 614-583-5175.”

The latest incident follows an investigation UAPD opened Jan. 23 after a house in the 1700 block of Berkshire Road was hit with gunfire. The Columbus Dispatch reported the home is owned by Dr. Mary Kathleen Francis, the assistant medical director for the Ohio Department of Health, who was not home at the time.

No arrests have been made in either case.

“While at this time there is no obvious connection between the two incidents, that possibility will be thoroughly investigated and is not being ruled out,” the release said. “We are thankful that no one was hurt in either of these incidents.

“The Police Division is committed to a complete and transparent investigation, and we ask for patience as we process these crime scenes. We understand the serious nature of such crime in our community and its impacts, not just on the victims but for their neighbors and for our community.

“As a result, there will be an increased officer presence in neighborhoods impacted by these criminal acts. We ask community members to remain aware and report suspicious behavior by calling the non-emergency number at 614-459-2800.”

In addition to the increased patrols, the city recently launched a Citizen Camera Partnership through which officials hope homeowners and businesses will tell the division about any surveillance cameras on their properties.

