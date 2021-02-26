School notes: Return to all-in learning, Quality Profile take focus for Upper Arlington

Paul Imhoff

Guest Columnist

As we entered the month of March, Upper Arlington Schools welcomed students back to school for all-in learning.

This has been the goal of our Responsible Restart Plan for the 2020-2021 school year, and we have been planning for this since the summer.

Beginning March 1, students in our school-based pathway started attending school in person Monday through Friday with health and safety precautions in place. This includes masks for students and staff, frequent hand-washing and hand-sanitizing and additional sanitizing and cleaning procedures in our classrooms and buildings.

We will maintain as much physical distancing as possible during the school day and 6 feet of physical distancing at lunch, as recommended by the experts on our Medical Advisory Team.

As we prepared for this transition, families had the option of continuing in or transitioning to the UA Online Academy. We also had a number of families request to move their children back to the school-based learning pathway for all-in learning.

Quality Profile

Each school year, we produce the Quality Profile, an annual accountability report, to give our community a transparent look at what’s happening in our schools and with our students.

Like everything we do in our district, the Quality Profile is rooted in our strategic plan. It has been updated to align with our new strategic priorities – whole learning and student and staff well-being, with a foundation of continuous improvement.

I’d like to highlight one area from this year’s Quality Profile. Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is an important part of our work in the area of student and staff well-being. Part of this work involves looking closely at the K-12 curriculum.

As an initial step, we are implementing an expanded third-grade local history curriculum that reflects local history going back to 1800.

The expanded curriculum will include the significant contributions of Pleasant Litchford, a master blacksmith who settled his family in the area that is now Upper Arlington and purchased the land that is now home to the high school as well as Northam Park and Tremont Elementary School. He went on to establish a school for African-American children and became a founding member of the historic Second Baptist Church, which provided an important voice in the anti-slavery movement.

We are excited about this step in our work on all aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion and well-being.

More information about this and our progress toward our strategic priorities in our digital-only version of the Quality Profile is available at uaschools.org/qualityprofile.aspx.

Paul Imhoff is superintendent of Upper Arlington Schools. Follow him on Twitter @imhoffpual. His office provides this column to ThisWeek Upper Arlington News.