Upper Arlington police beat: Feb. 26

An Upper Arlington man recently told police he lost nearly $150,000 as a result of his computer being hacked.

The man, who lives on the 1400 block of London Drive, reported between noon and 3:06 p.m. Feb. 16 he unknowingly gave control of his computer to a suspect or suspects via telephone.

The suspect or suspects then reportedly transferred $149,336.26 out of multiple bank accounts belonging to the man.

Police had no suspects in the case.

In other recent Upper Arlington police incident reports:

• A convenience store on the 3100 block of Tremont Road reported a male suspect, no description provided, jumped over the counter at 9:47 p.m. Feb. 13 and stole $86 worth of cigarettes and $20 worth of “other property” before leaving. It couldn’t be determined if the man left the scene in a vehicle or on foot.

• A 24-year-old Upper Arlington man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and speeding following a traffic stop near the intersection of Kenny Road and Tremont Road at 10:17 p.m. Feb. 13 for speeding. Following the stop, police allegedly found 98.7 grams of marijuana, a loaded magazine for a firearm, an unloaded pistol and a scale.

• A 45-year-old Columbus man reported the theft of tools valued together at $325 from a construction site on the 2800 block of Charing Road between 8 and 9:10 a.m. Feb. 10.

• A purse valued at $800, two credit cards and an identification card reportedly were stolen from a woman’s unlocked vehicle while parked outside her residence on the 2200 block of Fairfax Road between 8 p.m. Feb. 19 and 7:22 a.m. Feb. 20.

• Jewelry valued together at $260 and a computer tablet valued at $50 were stolen from a woman’s residence on the 2000 block of Sheringham Road between Nov. 2 and Dec. 14.

• A man on the 2000 block of Inchcliff Road reported someone used his personal information to obtain a federal disaster-relief grant in the amount of $45,000 between Aug. 1 and Feb. 5.

• A 19-year-old Hilliard woman and a female juvenile, no age or address provided, both were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Trabue Road bat 2:04 a.m. Feb. 8 in which police allegedly found both suspects in possession of marijuana pipes. The woman also was charged with wrongful influence of a minor, and the juvenile was charged with violating curfew.

• A 28-year-old Westerville woman reported the theft of jewelry valued together at $2,000 from her while she was at a nail salon on the 1600 block of West Lane Avenue between 1:30 and 4:34 p.m. Feb. 12. No other details were provided.

• A 20-year-old Upper Arlington man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after police allegedly observed him parked near the intersection of McCoy Road and Bayberry Court at 10:18 p.m. Feb. 9. Upon contact with the suspect, he allegedly admitted to police he had marijuana in his vehicle.