Upper Arlington City Manager Steve Schoeny gets raise, contract extension

Upper Arlington City Manager Steve Schoeny has been given a three-year contract extension and a 2.5% raise.

Citing his leadership through a pandemic and in areas of economic development and community engagement, City Council voted unanimously March 1 to extend Schoeny’s contract through Dec. 31, 2024.

Additionally, his annual salary for 2021 will be raised to $211,644.49.

“Thank you very much for the confidence and the willingness to keep me on and recognize the work I’ve done,” Schoeny said. “I am very proud of the work that the city of UA did in 2020, and I appreciate the recognition from our City Council.”

Schoeny was hired in September 2019 after spending the previous six years as development director for the city of Columbus.

Although not part of his salary, Schoeny will receive employee benefits through Upper Arlington valued at $41,822.72 in 2021. His benefits include his retirement pension, 14% of life insurance, workers’ compensation and employer Medicare tax.

His salary for 2020 was $206,482.43.

Both council President Brendan King and Vice President Kip Greenhill called Schoeny a “visionary” leader.

King said Schoeny has skillfully led the city through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and lauded him for decisions to reopen city pools last summer and maintain other recreation program. He also said Schoeny helped keep the city’s budget strong and managed city staff during difficult times.

“Despite significant obstacles, we had a very strong year and were able to continue to deliver the high level of services that residents expect,” King said. “Steve’s leadership played an important role in that success.”

King and Greenhill both praised Schoeny for leading conversations about a community center, which could result in the construction of a $54 million, 95,300-square-foot project at Kingsdale Shopping Center, if voters approve a May 4 ballot issue.

They also credited Schoeny for facilitating a proposal by Continental Real Estate Cos. to redevelop the Macy’s property at Kingsdale, which has been vacant since January 2015.

“I’m not so sure the Kingsdale project would have come forward if not for (Schoeny),” Greenhill said. “The Macy’s building set vacant for six years until he got here.”

Greenhill said Schoeny has expanded the city’s community engagement, including campaigning for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and ensuring residents’ feedback was heard about the community center proposal, development standards for the Lane Avenue corridor and throughout the River Ridge/Kingsdale West area.

“We could not be more pleased with Steve’s leadership,” he said. “We see him as a visionary, but also able to get into the weeds and get things done – and also hold the organization accountable.”

