Upper Arlington police beat: March 12

ThisWeek group

A 29-year-old Galloway man reportedly attempted to hide a firearm and ammunition from police following a traffic stop Feb. 27.

According to Upper Arlington Division of Police reports, the man was pulled over for speeding at 11:35 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Club Road.

After approaching the vehicle, the officer allegedly observed a loaded magazine for a handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle next to the driver’s right foot.

As the officer radioed for backup and ordered the driver out of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly reached down, grabbed the magazine and threw it to the passenger floorboard.

After he was detained, officers searched the vehicle and found a stray bullet and a firearm under a suitcase in the middle of the backseat. The gun reportedly was on the seat next to the man’s infant daughter, who was sleeping. A woman passenger was not detained.

The man was charged with speeding, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, driving under suspension and failure to reinstate his license.

The man was taken to Franklin County Jail.

In other recent incident reports:

• A woman on the 2400 block of Danvers Court reported someone created a fraudulent check that resulted in unauthorized access to a family member’s bank account and a loss of $28.78 between Dec. 17 and March 2.

• A man on the 1800 block of Wyandotte Road reported someone compromised his work email and sent a fraudulent correspondence to a Columbus imaging company that resulted in a payment to a person in the amount of $6,713.89 between 3:53 p.m. Feb. 24 and noon Feb. 26.

• A wallet, a brief case, two credit cards, an auction dealer’s license and personal identification papers, no values provided, reportedly were from a man’s vehicle on the 1100 block of Millcreek Lane between 10 p.m. March 1 and 8:30 a.m. March 2.

• A 48-year-old Columbus man, identified by police as homeless, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was picked up by a person on the 1600 block of Fishinger Road between 6:25 and 6:43 p.m. March 5. According to reports, the victim picked up the man in an attempt to help him, but the man then refused to get out of the vehicle.

• A man on the 2900 block of Brandon Road reported the theft of $1,000 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21. No other details were provided.

• A man on the 4200 block of Daventry Road reported he was the victim of a scam through a fraudulent investment company that caused him to lose $100,000 between Oct. 1, 2020 and Feb. 3.

• Clothing valued at $300, stereo equipment valued at $250, groceries valued together at $200, a diaper bag valued at $100 and $20 in quarters reportedly were stolen from a man’s unlocked vehicle on the 1300 block of Friar Lane between 5 p.m. Feb. 26 and 9:41 a.m. Feb. 27.

• A man on the 4500 block of Summit Ridge Road reported the unauthorized use of his personal information to withdraw $1,003.25 to his bank between Aug. 1, 2016 and Feb. 24.