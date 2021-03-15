Upper Arlington Roundup: Golden Bears girls basketball coach sees foundation for future success

Although the Upper Arlington girls basketball team finished 3-14 overall and 1-8 in the OCC-Central Division and will graduate its leaders in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals, coach Abby Dorsainvil saw plenty on which to build from her first season – one that featured two COVID-19 quarantines.

Senior guard Annie Hargraves, an Ohio State lacrosse recruit, averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds with 37 steals – all team-highs. Junior guard Alyssa Gest added 8.3 points per game for UA, which was seeded 31st in the Division I district tournament and lost 65-35 at seventh-seeded Pickerington Central in the second round Feb. 20.

Senior guard Clara Gallapoo, a Lindenwood lacrosse recruit, averaged 4.4 points and added 38 offensive rebounds and 24 assists.

“There are still plenty of things that the team should be proud of,” Dorsainvil said. “They picked up on a new offensive system, had different expectations on defense and a lot of players had new challenges and expectations set for them. I saw growth from each player individually, and our team worked better together every day.

“Our offense required the girls to work with each other, and we saw improvement with the cohesion of the offense every day. Our best games were played at the end of the season.

"That gives me lots of hope for next season.”

Other players eligible to return include juniors Vivian Lawless (guard), Kate Leach (forward) and Evie Sanford (forward) and sophomores Sydney Callaghan (guard) and Ceylone Reighard-Brooks (guard).

Reighard-Brooks averaged 4.3 points and had a team-best nine blocks.

Boys basketball team

looks to rebound

Most of the top players for the boys basketball team are eligible to return after the program’s first losing season in 16 years.

Junior guard Quinn Corna averaged 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, ahead of junior guards Nick Heath (10.9 points, 3.2 rebounds), Drew Graves (8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds) and Geoffrey Schoeny (7.9 points, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals).

UA, which went 9-12 overall and 1-9 in the OCC-Central, was seeded 21st in the district tournament and lost 50-43 at eighth-seeded Worthington Kilbourne in the second round Feb. 26.

This year broke a streak of eight consecutive winning seasons for the Bears, who did not win consecutive games at any point but lost more than two in a row just once and were outscored by a total of three points, 1,032-1,029.

Corna was named honorable mention all-district, while Graves earned special mention all-league and Schoeny was honorable mention all-league.

Gymnastics season

ends at district

Senior Tally Angelis’ 13th-place performance (8.8) on floor exercise led the gymnastics team during the district meet Feb. 27 at Worthington Kilbourne, but the Bears’ season came to an end five spots shy of their first state tournament berth since 2015.

Angelis also was 22nd on vault (8.425) to help lead UA to 132.6 points and eighth place behind co-champions Dublin Jerome and Olentangy Berlin (141.125) as 24 teams scored.

Sophomore Amelia Pearson tied for 13th on balance beam (8.85) and was 26th in all-around (33.475). Senior Mia Tzagournis finished 15th on beam (8.825), tied for 19th on floor (8.675) and was 27th in all-around (33.45).

Other competitors eligible to return include sophomores Mackenzie Allen and Annie Shaw and freshmen Elaina Schneider and Victoria Stone.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

BOYS BASKETBALL

•Record: 9-12 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Hilliard Bradley (8-2), Olentangy Liberty (7-3), Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson (5-5), Olentangy Orange (4-6), Upper Arlington (1-9)

•Seniors lost: Tyler Grimm, Coleman Kegler and Deno Tzagournis

•Key returnees: Quinn Corna, Drew Graves, Nick Heath and Geoffrey Schoeny

•Postseason: Defeated Walnut Ridge 59-48; lost to Worthington Kilbourne 50-43 in second round of Division I district tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

•Record: 3-14 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Coffman (10-0), Bradley (6-3), Liberty (5-3), Davidson (3-6), Orange (2-8), UA (1-8)

•Seniors lost: Clara Gallapoo and Annie Hargraves

•Key returnees: Sydney Callaghan, Alyssa Gest, Vivian Lawless, Ceylone Reighard-Brooks and Evie Sanford

•Postseason: Lost to Pickerington Central 65-35 in second round of Division I district tournament

GYMNASTICS

•OCC-Central standings: Coffman (24, 4-0), UA (18, 4-1), Bradley (18, 3-2), Orange (12, 2-2), Grove City (8, 1-4), Westerville Central (4, 0-5)

•Seniors lost: Tally Angelis, Allie Hoover, Hope Perry and Mia Tzagournis

•Key returnees: Amelia Pearson, Elaina Schneider and Annie Shaw

•Postseason: Eighth (132.6) at district behind co-champions Dublin Jerome and Olentangy Berlin (141.125)