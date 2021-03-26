Upper Arlington police beat: March 26

ThisWeek group

Upper Arlington police reportedly recovered substances believed to be crystal methamphetamine after two separate traffic stops earlier this month.

The first incident reportedly occurred at 12:16 a.m. March 11 near the intersection of Kenny and Fishinger roads.

According to reports, police stopped a vehicle because it displayed a license plate that was registered to another vehicle.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers reported smelled marijuana coming from inside it, and a search reportedly turned up a glass pipe and 3.6 grams of suspected crystal meth.

As a result, a 29-year-old Wellston, Ohio, man was charged with illegal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I or schedule II drugs. He was issued a mayor's court summons.

In the second reported incident, police stopped a 39-year-old Columbus man near the intersection of West Henderson Road and Riverside Drive at 2:16 a.m. March 12 for driving at irregular rates of speed and failing to stop at a red light.

According to the report, the man’s vehicle dropped as low as 20 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found a glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue and a glass pipe with suspected crystal meth residue, as well as a plastic bag containing 1.10 grams of suspected meth.

The man was charged with failure to register his vehicle, a red-light violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule I or schedule II drug.

In other recent Upper Arlington police incident reports:

• Vehicle parts, not disclosed in report, valued together at $800 reportedly were stolen from a Columbus man’s vehicle while parked on the 1800 block of North Star Road between 9 p.m. March 17 and 9 a.m. March 18.

• A woman on the 2800 block of Canterbury Lane reported someone used her personal information to withdraw $33.17 from her banking account between midnight and noon March 4.

• A man on the 4700 block of Merrifield Place reported someone damaged three tires valued together at $900 to his truck while parked outside his residence. No time or date was provided for the incident.

• Two purses valued together at $350, two wallets valued together at $250, $100 in cash, a personal identification card, eight credit cards and “other personal effects” valued at $25 reportedly were stolen from a Columbus woman’s vehicle while parked at Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Road, at 4:30 p.m. March 20. Entry to the vehicle reportedly was gained by breaking out a rear passenger window to the vehicle, causing $400 in damage.

• A Columbus woman reported the theft of a cellphone valued at $500 and ear pods valued at $100 from Upper Arlington High School, 1650 Ridgeview Road, between 2:30 and 4:34 p.m. March 8.

• UAPD and medics from Upper Arlington Fire Division responded to a report of a possible overdose on the 1900 block of Aberdeen Drive at 1:01 a.m. March 13. Upon arrival, they found a woman, no age provided, who was unconscious. The woman’s husband told emergency responders the woman had a history of heroin addiction, and UAFD medics administered a dose of Narcan to her to revive her. According to the report, the woman was revived after about four minutes and was transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital for additional evaluation and treatment.

-Nate Ellis/ThisWeek