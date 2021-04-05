Girls Lacrosse: Upper Arlington's Annie Hargraves out for season with injury

The Upper Arlington girls lacrosse team will be without one of its top players for the rest of its pursuit of a sixth consecutive Division I state championship.

Senior midfielder Annie Hargraves, an Ohio State recruit, suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during practice March 29 and will miss the rest of the season.

“It’s devastating for her and the team,” coach Wendy Pinta said.

Hargraves had 39 goals as a sophomore and 13 in three games this year, including consecutive five-goal outings in what turned out to be her final two contests. She also was the girls basketball team’s top scorer this winter, averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

UA is 5-0 after a 16-10 win over Massillon Jackson on April 3.

Junior midfielder Camryn Callaghan also did not play against Jackson because of an injury but is expected back soon, according to Pinta.

