Upper Arlington Police Beat: April 12

The owner of a gas station on the 3100 block Riverside Drive called Upper Arlington police at 10:11 p.m. March 29 to report that six vehicles parked on his lot had been damaged.

According to the man, three of the vehicles were moving trucks owned by a Columbus company, and three other vehicles belonged to individuals from Columbus, Hilliard and Evendale, Ohio, respectively.

According to the report, catalytic converters were removed from four of the vehicles, causing damage valued together at $3,600.

Additionally, the business owner reported the suspect or suspects attempted to remove batteries and catalytic converters from two of the vehicles, causing damaged valued together at $900.

In other recent Upper Arlington police reports:

• An employee at a gas station on the 1400 block of West Lane Avenue reported she found suspected drugs on the floor of at 4:30 a.m. March 28. Police believe a plastic bag that was found contained 8.2 grams of methamphetamine.

• Police responded to an alarm at a man’s residence on the 3600 Sunset Drive at 11:03 p.m. March 28 and found the rear door had been forced open. No other details were provided.

• A 22-year-old Columbus man was charged with falsification after allegedly providing police with incorrect identification information following a traffic stop on the 1500 block of West Lane Avenue at 7:30 p.m. March 31.

• A 22-year-old Blacklick woman was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of LSD and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for speeding near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Trabue Road at 1:23 a.m. April 3. According to police, a search of the woman’s vehicle turned up 59 grams of marijuana, 122.2 grams of cannabis-based oil and 86 doses of LSD, as well as a glass pipe and two marijuana grinders. Police stated that due to the woman’s responses, they believed she might have been a victim of human trafficking or forced to sell drugs, and her case was referred to the Upper Arlington Drug Court.

• A woman on the 2800 block of Canterbury Lane reported someone cashed one of her personal checks in the amount of $33.17 without her authorization between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. March 4.

• A 39-year-old Mount Vernon man was charged with driving under suspension, driving without an operator’s license, failure to reinstate, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after a March 14 traffic stop on the 1900 block of West Henderson Road, no time provided, and subsequent search of the man’s vehicle allegedly turned up 30.5 grams of marijuana, 17.6 grams of methamphetamine and a syringe loaded with suspected methamphetamine. The man was unable to post bond and was transported to Franklin County Jail.

• A man on the 4700 block of Merrifield Place reported someone slashed three tires to his vehicle, causing $900 in damage. No time or date was provided, but the report was entered into the UAPD log March 29.

–Nate Ellis/ThisWeek