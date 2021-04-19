Saying goodbye: Alumni enjoy final stroll through halls of Upper Arlington High School

One final stroll through the old hallways and one last peek through the windows of time.

Upper Arlington High School graduates from throughout the years showed up April 18 for the Upper Arlington Alumni Association's "Final Walk Down the Halls and Leave Your Handprint on the Upper Arlington High School" event.

The high school, which opened in fall 1956, will be torn down this fall as it makes way for a new high school that will open on the campus site for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The new high school will be 395,000 square feet of learning space – 100,000 square feet more than the current building – with "flexible-learning" studios for the core subject areas, dedicated and updated science labs and multiple collaborative “commons” areas.

District officials have said it also will provide enhanced main-entry security and house expanded arts and athletics facilities, including a new auditorium, a black-box theater, a natatorium, a varsity gym, a three-court multipurpose gym and a stadium.

"I have a lot of memories, and a lot of them have faded," said Scott Collins, a 1976 graduate who lives in Dublin. "Just all the friends I had and all the great times, then realizing after the fact how good of a school this really was."

As Collins made his way through the building, he stopped to look at the trophy cases by the auditorium. A high-jumper for the track and field team in 1974, he wanted to take possibly his last look at the Class AAA state runner-up trophy.

"They were good years of my life, and I just wanted to take one last look at it before it disappeared," Collins said. "I just wanted to take another look at that trophy before it maybe gets packed away. You never know."

As 1959 graduates Linda (Snashall) Cummins and Patti (Albin) Murgul remain friends. They walked together down the high school's main hallway, known as Golden Bear Boulevard, and the memories rushed back.

"This is exactly the same," said Cummins, who lives in northwest Columbus. "Seeing that Golden Bear brings back memories."

Cummins and Murgul were in the first class that went all the way through the high school. Back then, only sophomores through seniors attended UAHS.

Murgul, who lives in northeast Columbus and hadn't been back to the building since graduation, was on a quest to find her old locker.

As she turned into the hallway where it had been, she couldn't help but laugh.

"My boyfriend would come to the window of this room (134A), and he would try to get me to get a hall pass so I could meet him," she said. "He would put his face right in this window.

"Normally, I did not get a hall pass, but if I did, we just would chat, and I would go to the restroom and come back. So it was no big deal."

Cummins said many of the women from her graduating class remain close, and she credited both the Upper Arlington community and school district for providing foundations for success.

"We always got a good education here," Cummins said. "We feel very fortunate. It prepared us for college, and we're lifelong friends.

"Most of us grew up together. I started at Barrington (Elementary School), went to Jones (Middle School) and then came here. We love the old schools."

Around another corner, Denver Sheid, a 1994 graduate who lives in Bexley, was surprised to see a ceramic broken heart he had created. It was displayed as an art piece on a hallway wall.

"I don't remember what it was for now," Sheid said. "The whole thing looked familiar.

"That's definitely the one I made. We were just wandering through, and it struck a chord as a memory."

Sheid said he had gone to the walk-through in part to take a final look but mostly to show his 11-year-old son, Declan, where he had gone to high school.

"This is the only chance I'll get to explain to my son these are the halls that I went through," he said.

Alice Finley, Upper Arlington Alumni Association executive director, said the Alumni Open House her organization has held for several years at the high school around the community's July 4 celebration has been well-attended.

So having one final walk-through before the building is razed only made sense.

"Even before talk of a new high school being built, and before the pandemic, hundreds of alumni would come to this event to see their old stomping grounds and enjoy seeing memorabilia," Finley said. "We are thrilled to offer alumni and community members one more opportunity to walk the halls of the current high school."

More than one graduate stopped to take a photo, posing beside the hulking stuffed bear that's encased by the building's Mt. Holyoke Road entrance.

"I don't think they're shooting bears for high school mascots these days," said Matthew Saunders, a 1994 graduate who lives in Willowick on the east side of Cleveland. "It's something I remembered."

Saunders said he'd been back to the high school only one other time since graduating.

He was attending a birthday party April 18 in Mansfield and decided he would extend his trip in order to see the building a final time.

"I want to see the music area," he said. "I'm a professional musician. I'm a college professor at Lakeland Community College.

"So I got my start here. John Blevins was our band director, and I have a lot of great memories from there."

Meanwhile, as most strolled down Memory Lane, it was more shakes, shimmies and spins for Gaye (Wheary) Jacoby, a 1979 graduate who lives in Hilliard.

"I got my dance on," Jacoby said. "It just brings me back every year I danced in the talent show. My fondest memory is the talent show."

As for the impending closure and demolition of UAHS, Jacoby echoed sentiments of many others who had gone to take a final look at their old high school.

"I guess everything comes to an end eventually," she said. "However, a part of me now will be gone.

"For me, this was my happy place. So I feel sad, but I also understand that everything moves into the next generation."

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate