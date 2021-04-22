Softball: Upper Arlington's Caroline Langmeyer no-hits Dublin Coffman

Upper Arlington softball pitcher Caroline Langmeyer threw her first career no-hitter April 22 and gave herself plenty of run support in the process in a 7-1 win over Dublin Coffman at Tremont Elementary School.

Langmeyer, a junior, struck out 10 and walked two and at the plate went 1-for-3 with four RBI. She drove in an insurance run in the fifth inning to give UA a 3-1 lead and in the sixth belted a bases-clearing, three-run double to center to account for the game’s final runs.

“Throwing inside was good to me. My riseball was helping me a lot and so was my changeup. My changeup is definitely one of my best pitches,” Langmeyer said. “I heard one of the dads say something about a no-hitter when I was going in for the seventh inning but I really didn’t realize I had a no-hitter until after the game.”

UA improved to 14-3 overall and 3-0 in the OCC-Central Division.

Coffman scored its only run in the fourth when Maya Miles grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Taylor Covington. UA took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning on an Avery Cobb single and Paige Parker double.

