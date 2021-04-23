Upper Arlington Police Beat: April 23

ThisWeek group

A recent report of a person wearing a tactical vest and carrying ammunition recently sent two schools on alert.

The Upper Arlington Police Division received a report at 9:59 a.m. April 13 that a man wearing a tactical vest and "laden with ammunition" was walking near Northam Park Tennis Court, 2070 Northam Road.

As a result, police alerted both St. Agatha School and Tremont Elementary and both schools reportedly "implemented appropriate safety protocols."

An police school resource officer reportedly responded to the park and located the individual in question, while additional officers responded.

Although the suspect didn't wish to speak to police and became "agitated and belligerent," according to reports, it was determined he wasn't wearing anything that contained ammunitions or weapons.

Rather, it was found the man was wearing a weighted vest for athletic training.

The man was allowed to carry on with his workout.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division incident reports:

• A 42-year-old Columbus woman was charged with possession of drugs after she alleged came to Upper Arlington Mayor's Court at 1:19 p.m. April 15 set a $1,000 bond on a charged of failure to appear for a theft charge. When the woman was unable to post bond, she was found in possession of six Gabpentin pills and 4.9 grams of powder she reportedly identified as fentanyl.

• A health-care equipment company on the 4900 block of Arlington Centre Boulevard reported plastic handles were cut to two storage sheds, causing $200 in damage, and tools valued together at $1,228 were stolen between 8 a.m. April 17 and 9 a.m. April 18.

• A painting business in the 4900 block of Arlington Centre Boulevard reported someone attempted to cut a catalytic converter from a company vehicle between 9 p.m. April 17 and 9:30 a.m.. April 18, causing $1,000 in damage.

• A woman living near the intersection of Harford and Berkshire roads reported hearing a explosion near her residence at 9:44 p.m. April 11. Police reportedly were provided with a video from a neighbor's security camera, which showed a large firework being set off in the street.

• Jewelry valued at $3,148.96 reportedly was stolen from a man's P.O. box at the U.S. Post Office, 3700 Riverside Drive, between 9 and 9:30 a.m. April 12.

• A 41-year-old Columbus woman reported she was on the 3700 block of Reed Road when an unknown male attempted to open the passenger door of her vehicle at 9:55 a.m. April 13.

–Nate Ellis/ThisWeek