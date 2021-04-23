Upper Arlington voters to determine fate of proposed community center May 4

ThisWeek group

Upper Arlington voters will determine May 4 if a proposed community center project at Kingsdale Shopping Center should proceed.

Passage of Issue 2 would give city officials the go-ahead to issue $55 million in bonds for the construction of a 95,300-square-foot community center at Kingsdale.

If voters turn down the ballot advisory question, city officials have said they won't pursue the project.

Early voting opened April 6.

–Nate Ellis/ThisWeek