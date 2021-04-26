Upper Arlington Roundup: Mac Scholl's leadership guides boys lacrosse team

Since he began playing sports about a decade ago, Mac Scholl usually has found himself serving as his team’s backbone.

The Upper Arlington senior was a catcher in baseball, a goalie in soccer and, eventually, a goalie in lacrosse.

Scholl long ago gave up baseball but stuck with the latter two sports, helping the Golden Bears’ boys soccer team to Division I district runner-up finishes each of the past two years and the boys lacrosse team to an 8-1 start before playing Indianapolis Cathedral on April 23.

“I think I have great hand speed and I take pride in my vision, being able to see the field,” said Scholl, who is 6-foot and 250 pounds. “One thing I pride myself in is my communication and leading the defense. That comes with knowing the guys and learning the defenses and knowing how to lead certain people. They give me the looks I want, and that’s how I’m able to do what I do. I can’t do anything without them.”

Scholl had stopped 65.8 percent of the shots he faced through nine games, including 16 of 28 in a 12-4 loss to nationally ranked Culver (Indiana) Academies on April 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

UA was ranked second in the state last week by LaxNumbers.com behind Dublin Jerome and ninth nationally by MaxPreps.

Scholl originally played attacker when he took up lacrosse in third grade. After taking a year off from the sport, he returned in fifth grade and was put in goal.

Scholl saw limited varsity time as a sophomore, starting against eventual state champion Dublin Coffman while Drew Hellstedt was injured. Scholl and 2020 graduate Garrett Jepson were vying for the starting job last year before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a really good defensive core and Scholl definitely ties everything together with all of his communication,” said UA defender Michael Fulmer, like Scholl an Ohio Wesleyan recruit. “His voice helps a lot. He pretty much commands the entire defense. We couldn’t do it without him. You hear his voice for a long way, and he has high lacrosse IQ.”

Scholl committed to the Battling Bishops last October.

“Saves that other goalies make look difficult, Mac makes them look pedestrian. He sees the ball very, very well and he’s a great leader,” Bears coach Kyle Olson said. “The goalie’s job is to get the ball back to the offense as quickly and as efficiently as possible and he’ll do that without touching the ball sometimes because his communication and his leadership are that good. He can talk the defense through situations on the ground and get the ball up the field. He might not touch the ball but he’ll impact the play.”

Scholl said his lacrosse and soccer skills have been mutually beneficial.

“Soccer helps so much with my footwork. I’ve to be able to cut down angles and explode to the ball,” he said. “That translates to lacrosse a lot with just having my feet in the right place and being able to cut quickly.”

Balance pacing

girls lacrosse team

Injuries to two of its top players haven’t stopped the girls lacrosse team, but rather forced it to adjust and become even more balanced.

UA was 10-0 overall before playing Mason on April 23 and 2-0 in the OCC-Central Division entering an April 28 game against Hilliard Bradley, despite losing Ohio State recruit Annie Hargraves for the season because of a torn ACL and meniscus and playing without injured midfielder Camryn Callaghan for most of April.

Clara Gallapoo’s 21 goals through 10 games paced the Golden Bears, and six teammates had between 15 and 19 goals. For most of the season, Gallapoo has been one of the few players on the field with varsity experience.

“There are 11 girls who hadn’t started on varsity out on the field, and they’re putting up impressive points against very good teams,” coach Wendy Pinta said. “We’re a very balanced team, and that definitely is the thing I’m most excited about moving forward because we just have a lot of depth.

“Anybody can score and that makes it difficult for another team. Usually every team has those two and three players you have to keep your eye on, but we have a lot of scoring threats.”

Pinta hoped to have Callaghan back against Mason.

Kampbell Stone and Ava Walters each had 19 goals through 10 games, ahead of Callaghan’s 16 and Rian Adkins, Liz Schumacher and Lilly Stelzer with 15 each.

Ella Devine, Delaney Evans and Vivian Lawless have paced an improving defense in front of goalies Elizabeth Goth and Kate Mason.

“We’ve played strong against some great teams,” Pinta said. “Overall I like what I’m seeing on our defensive end and our attacking end.”

Reisz called up

to national team

Girls soccer player Abby Reisz, a Tennessee commit who last fall helped lead UA to its first Division I district championship since 2015, recently was named to the player pool for the United States Soccer Federation’s U18 Women’s National Team.

Players in the pool are eligible to compete in international matches and tournaments and possibly the U20 World Cup.

Reisz was a forward for the Bears but plays goalie on club teams. She was to have played in net for UA last year before suffering a wrist injury in the preseason.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was a great surprise,” Reisz said. “The World Cup is definitely a big dream of mine. That’s what I’m aiming for. It’s incredible and something I can’t really wrap my head around. This has been my dream since I was 6 years old.”

Reisz has 37 goals in three seasons at UA and is ranked the state’s top player and eighth-best goalie prospect nationally for her class by TopDrawerSoccer.com.

“I have an incredible support system,” Reisz said. “This isn’t just about me. It’s because of everyone who has invested in me.”

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave