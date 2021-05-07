Upper Arlington police beat: May 7

ThisWeek group

A 26-year-old Columbus man was arrested April 24 after he allegedly attempted to rob a local hardware store.

According to reports, the man brandished at knife at the business on the 3000 block of Kingsdale Center at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to steal tools valued together at $900 and a bicycle, no valued provided.

The man reportedly was caught on the 3200 block of Northwest Boulevard shortly after the incident at the store and was charged with aggravated robbery.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

• Police are investigating a possible arson that occurred between 4:30 and 4:56 a.m. April 20 and resulted in fire damage to six vehicles in a carport on the 3500 block of Harrow Gate Court.

A 50-year-old woman on the 2500 block of Dorset Road, reported she observed a fire in the interior of a green Honda Civic parked in the carport, and that the fire spread quickly.

• A woman reported she saw someone take a bicycle from a grassy area near the intersection of Edgemont Road and Cambridge Boulevard at 6:45 p.m. April 25. She said three children gave chase, but the suspect fled via Upper Chelsea Road. The bike was valued at $559.

• A woman on the 3600 block of Kennybrook Bluff reported someone entered her residence and took her purse valued at $150 from the dining room table between 11:50 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. April 26. Also taken were $200 in cash, a wallet valued at $20, two identification cards, two credit cards and car keys.

• A worker from Columbus landscaping company reported he was doing yard work on the 2200 block of Brixton Road at 10:11 a.m. April 30 when a white minivan pulled up. The worker reported a man exited the vehicle and stole a leaf blower valued at $700.

• A 40-year-old Marysville woman reported the theft of lawn and garden equipment valued together at $800 from a yard she was working in on the 1900 block of Cambridge Boulevard between 2:20 and 2:43 p.m. April 30.

• A 21-year-old Upper Arlington man was charged with receiving stolen property, driving under suspension for operating a vehicle while intoxicate, failure to reinstate, operating a motor vehicle without a license and driving with tags to another vehicle following a traffic stop near the intersection of Fishinger and Tremont roads at 12:36 a.m. April 19. He also was found to have a warrant for failure to appear from Reynoldsburg.