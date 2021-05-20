32 Below Novelty Ice Cream gives UA graduates scoop of success while still in college

Three 2018 Upper Arlington High School graduates parlayed a decision to purchase an old U.S. Postal Service box truck into a mobile ice cream business that now caters corporate events throughout central Ohio.

During his senior year, Cason Williams, on a whim, bought a 1997 GMC P3500 step van for $3,000 through a government surplus auction.

At the time, neither he nor his longtime friends and classmates Enzo Bergese and Tad Fisher had ideas on what they might do with the truck.

However, the truck became the driving force behind a growing venture called 32 Below Novelty Ice Cream, a business the trio formed after graduation.

Now in its third year, 32 Below has diversified.

The guys have gone from simply drawing customers who heard the truck's musical jingles as it wound through the residential streets of Upper Arlington to catering corporate outings and other regional special events.

Last summer, the business became a wholesaler for Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, a major step in creating a niche as a cleaner, more upscale version of a typical ice cream truck.

"It started small," Williams said. "This is probably going to be our biggest year yet."

Barring rainy days, Bergese, Fisher and Williams operate 32 Below seven days a week, from roughly May to August.

In addition to being the peak season for ice cream enthusiasm, that’s also when the three are on summer break from college.

Bergese and Fisher are juniors at Ohio State University, studying agribusiness and aviation engineering, respectively, and Williams is a junior studying construction management at the University of Cincinnati.

"It worked out well because we get the summers off (from college)," Bergese said. "But it's gotten to the point that it's getting harder and harder to go out to the streets. The majority of our business is now events."

In addition to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, 32 Below offers Blue Bunny ice cream and other treats.

The truck, which underwent $8,000 to $9,000 in repairs and upgrades, can carry up to 2,000 ice cream products at a time.

"We did all the work to the truck ourselves, pretty much," Bergese said. "We painted it; we got the logos on there ... we did all the wiring; we added back-up cameras for safety; we put in a freezer."

32 Below primarily has grown through word of mouth and social media, the owners said.

Even the partnership with Jeni's was forged after that company's founder, Jeni Britton Bauer, saw the 32 Below truck traversing through Upper Arlington neighborhoods.

Because of its success, however, Bergese, Fisher and Williams are mulling what they will do with 32 Below after they graduate from college. Current options include expansion, selling the business or passing it down to their younger siblings.

Whatever they decide, the venture has given the three a crash course in business.

"It just provides for a lot of different skills you maybe don't get from a classroom in college," Fisher said. "It's helped us develop a lot more management skills. It's more hands-on things you get owning a business, than you would get in the classroom."

Another takeaway has been that, while hard work, the ice cream business is rewarding in profits and smiles.

"We never deal with bad customers," Bergese said. "It's great. Everyone is always excited to see you."

In addition to delivering sugar-packed doses of happiness, Bergese, Fisher and Williams said 32 Below has enabled them to stay busy and generate income on their own terms.

That's been among the most rewarding aspects of the venture, they said.

"It's the freedom we have," Fisher said. "We're responsible for our own success.

"It's in our hands. That part of it is really enjoyable."

