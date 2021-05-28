Wellington Roundup: Jaguars girls lacrosse coach pleased with team's growth

The growth that the Wellington girls lacrosse team showed this spring is what sticks out for Kailee King about her first season as coach.

The Jaguars were seeded 14th for the 15-team Division II, Region 7 tournament and lost 23-2 to third-seeded Watterson on May 20 in a first-round game to finish 4-11.

“From the beginning of the season until now, I’m so proud of them,” King said. “They made huge strides and our experienced players helped the new ones gain more knowledge as well as help them learn new things. You can see them reacting, see them planning and I’m so proud of them for how hard they’ve worked for it.”

Wellington earned two victories over Lima — 17-12 on April 8 and 15-12 on April 29 — and beat Buckeye Valley 13-12 on April 13 in a Central Independent League contest. The Jaguars’ other win was 15-7 over Trenton Edgewood on April 17.

The team loses three seniors in midfielders Audrey Arman and Lauren Sabol and defender Noore Rajjoub.

Junior attacker Macy Croft should be the top returnee after finishing with 36 goals and four assists. She scored both goals against Watterson.

Juniors Jameela Askira (goalie), Jessie Seitz (midfielder) and Rhea Singh (defender), sophomores Lilliana Adkinson (midfielder), Cassidy Chenelle (midfielder), Kyla Hammond (defender) and Lexy Ruma (attacker) and freshmen Gigi Manley (defender) also were key contributors.

Others eligible to return include juniors Maddie Fahlgren (attacker), Madeline Paull (attacker), Rachel Scott (defender) and Sara Velasco (attacker) and freshmen Maisy Adams (attacker) and Sophia Kramer (attacker).

Half of baseball

team to return

Of the 12 players on the baseball team’s roster, six are eligible to return.

The Jaguars finished 4-20 overall under 15th-year coach Craig Jones, including an 11-5 loss to 13th-seeded Granville Christian on May 17 in the first round of the Division IV district tournament. Wellington was the 14th seed.

Sky Jackett (LF/3B/SS/P), Rory O’Sullivan (3B/SS/P), Matt Reid (OF), Avery Rennick (P), Declan Unverferth (P) and Scout Zaas (CF/1B) made up the senior class.

Junior Robert Boyd (1B/3B) should be the top returnee, with sophomores William Garner (P) and Alex Shaver (utility) and freshmen Tyler Disbrow (utility) and Theo Kosnikowski (P/INF) also eligible to return.

Wellington went 0-12 in the MSL-Ohio Division and earned wins over Columbus East (19-0 on April 17 and 25-16 on April 27) and Liberty Christian (14-13 on April 24 and 13-0 on May 11).

Girls track athletes

advance to regional

The girls track and field team had three individuals and two relays compete in the Division III regional meet May 26 and 28 at Chillicothe Southeastern.

The top four in each regional event advanced to the state meet June 4 and 5 at Westerville North.

In the 13-team district 2 meet that concluded May 22 at Granville, the Jaguars finished sixth (48.5) behind champion Mount Gilead (135).

Raegan Kadlic was runner-up in the 200 meters (27.37 seconds), and the Jaguars got third-place finishes from Abigail Burkhardt in the 100 (13.48) and Olivia Robinson in the 300 hurdles (50.15).

The 800 relay of Burkhardt, Kadlic, Robinson and Lauren Okoye also was third (1:55.02), and the 400 relay of Burkhard, Okoye, Dylan Ehlers and Avery Thielman placed fourth (54.78).

The boys team did not score at district.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

BASEBALL

•Record: 4-20 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Buckeye Valley and Worthington Christian (both 11-1), Bexley (8-4), Columbus Academy (5-6), Grandview (4-8), Whitehall (2-9), Wellington (0-12)

•Seniors lost: Sky Jackett, Rory O’Sullivan, Matt Reid, Avery Rennick, Declan Unverferth and Scout Zaas

•Key returnees: Robert Boyd, Tyler Disbrow, William Garner, Hank Humbert, Theo Kosnikowski and Alex Shaver

•Postseason: Lost to Granville Christian 11-5 in first round of Division IV district tournament

GIRLS LACROSSE

•Record: 4-11 overall

•CIL standings: DeSales (7-0), Watterson (7-1), Columbus School for Girls (5-3), Bexley (4-3-1), Academy (4-4), Hartley (3-5), Granville (2-4-1), Wellington (1-6), Buckeye Valley (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Audrey Arman, Noora Rajjoub and Lauren Sabol

•Key returnees: Lilliana Adkinson, Jameels Askira, Cassidy Chenell, Macy Croft, Kyla Hammond, Gigi Manley, Lexy Ruma, Jessie Seitz and Rhea Singh

•Postseason: Lost to Watterson 23-2 in first round of Division II, Region 7 tournament