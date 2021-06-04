Upper Arlington Police Beat: June 4

As Upper Arlington High School is ready for demolition this summer, a group of students apparently wanted a unique souvenir from the building that opened in 1956.

According to reports, a toilet valued at $300 was stolen from a boys restroom at the high school, 1650 Ridgeview Road, between 1:11 and 1:20 p.m. May 26.

The report stated a video of the caper was collected and shows five students "collaborating on getting the toilet out of the bathroom and out of the school."

The report stated the subjects had not been identified and follow-up investigative work was in progress.

The old high school will be demolished this summer.

In other recent Upper Arlington police incident reports:

• A man on the 1500 block of Grenoble Road was charged with animal at large causing physical harm after his dog allegedly escaped from his property and bit an Upper Arlington man who was walking in the area at 3:45 p.m. May 27.

• A bicycle reportedly valued at $400 reportedly was stolen after being unlocked outside St. Agatha Schools, 1880 Northam Road, between 3 p.m. May 25 and 8:35 a.m. May 26.

• A trailer valued at $1,500 reportedly was stolen from a 48-year-old man's driveway on the 5100 block of Riverside Drive between 11:43 and 11:52 a.m. May 18. The trailer reportedly was taken by a person driving a gray sport-utility vehicle.

* A Columbus woman reported the theft of her purse valued at $75, a credit card, an identification card and $4,000 in cash while shopping at a supermarket on the 1500 block of West Lane Avenue. No time and date was provided for the alleged incident, which was entered into the log May 24.

• A male, no address and age provided, was charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, underage possession of alcohol and failure to display license plates following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Lane Avenue and Tremont Road on May 20. No time was provided.

According to the report, the male was found to be under the influence of alcohol and had a backpack containing 30 marijuana edibles, 13 marijuana vape cartridges, 58.1 grams of marijuana, 56 unidentified pills, 13 nicotine cartridges, a digital scale, a metal grinder, two vape pens, $339 in cash and opened and unopened containers of alcohol.

• An woman on the 3900 block of Lytham Court reported she was scammed out of $7,400 by a caller who contacted her at 12:55 p.m. May 21 and instructed her to deposit the money in two bank accounts in order to get a family member out of jail.

• A woman on the 2000 block of Fairfax Road reported someone used her personal information to open six bank accounts between 8 a.m. May 9 and 11:59 p.m. May 11.

• An Upper Arlington woman and a Columbus woman reported a male was exposing himself on the 2900 block of Tremont Road between 1:55 and 2 p.m. May 12.

• A bicycle valued at $200 and a bike helmet valued at $50 reportedly were stolen from outside of St. Agatha School, 1880 Northam Road, between 8 a.m. May 6 and 8 a.m. May 7 after being left unsecured.

