Upper Arlington Roundup: ‘Perfect storm’ dooms Golden Bears boys lacrosse team in state final

The Upper Arlington boys lacrosse team committed 17 turnovers in the Division I state final June 5, was outshot 28-12 in the first half by Dublin Jerome and trailed by five goals in the third quarter.

For a few minutes, it looked like none of that might matter once the Golden Bears came all the way back to take an 11-10 lead with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left at Ohio Wesleyan’s Selby Stadium.

But a turnover led to the tying goal just 30 seconds later, the Celtics maintained possession for most of the last two minutes and Carter Barco scored the winning goal with 28.1 seconds left as Jerome edged UA 12-11, denying the Bears their 17th state title and first since 2016.

Five goals from junior midfielder Sam Burns, a first-team all-state honoree, paced UA, which finished 21-2. The Bears had defeated the Celtics 12-4 on May 8 in the Midwest Scholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association championship game.

“(Jerome) usually plays fast and up-tempo; they slowed the ball down more than they normally do, but that wasn’t unexpected,” UA coach Kyle Olson said. “They hit some big plays. Twice, we threw the ball to their attackmen with no one else around. These were things that hadn’t happened all year to our team that were happening throughout the game. That kind of perfect storm is what led to that outcome.”

Senior midfielder Marco Landolfi added three goals and junior attacker Chris Mazzaferri scored twice, including the goal that gave UA its only lead. Senior goalie Mac Scholl, an Ohio Wesleyan recruit, made 10 saves.

Barco and Jackson Byrne each had three goals to lead Jerome, which had lost to UA in state finals in 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2014. The Celtics’ biggest lead was 8-3 halfway through the third quarter.

“Our seniors made plays and put the ball back of the net,” Jerome coach Andy Asmo said. “Our goalie (Brady White) made two big saves in the fourth quarter when we needed them and we were able to achieve our goal.”

UA’s only other loss was to Culver (Indiana) Academies’ prep team, 12-4 on April 18. The Bears were ranked first statewide and fourth nationally by MaxPreps before the final.

Senior Shea Keethler, a faceoff specialist and Maryland recruit, was named state Player of the Year. Scholl and junior long-stick midfielder Chris Reynolds also were first-team all-state. Reynolds was voted state Long Stick Midfielder of the Year and Scholl was Goalie of the Year.

Senior defender Michael Fulmer, Landolfi, Mazzaferri and sophomore defender Hayes Hundley were second-team all-state. Fulmer is an OWU recruit.

Other players eligible to return include juniors Leo Caine (attacker) and Drew Graves (defender).

“(June 5) was one of those days where anything that could go wrong went wrong,” Olson said. “That stings because to see how hard these guys have worked and sacrificed and to get to this point and fall short, it’s tough.”

Girls lacrosse team

falls short of title

After having dominated its opponents all season, scoring at least 13 goals in 20 of its first 21 games, the top-seeded girls lacrosse team suffered its first postseason loss since 2014 on May 28 when it lost to visiting and third-seeded Dublin Coffman 11-9 in the Division I, Region 3 final.

Sophomore midfielder Kampbell Stone had four goals and junior midfielder Camryn Callaghan scored three for the Bears, who finished 21-1 and fell short of their sixth consecutive state championship.

UA, which outscored its opponents 366-105, trailed 8-7 at halftime. Coffman scored twice in the final 14:02 to seal the win.

“I believed we were in (the game) the whole time. We played tight … and I was hoping they’d settle into the game but as the game went on, I felt like we got even tighter and uncharacteristically turned over the ball,” coach Wendy Pinta said. “This certainly is a disappointment. We felt like we had a strong team and could have made a run (at the championship). I hate to go out in the region, but hand it to Coffman. They were well-prepared, well-coached and had a well-executed game plan. We just didn’t have it in us to counteract that.”

Callaghan, a Cincinnati commit, scored a team-leading 62 goals and was named first-team all-state and All-American. Stone had 47 goals and was second-team all-state, junior midfielder Rian Adkins added 41 and seniors Clara Gallapoo (midfielder) and Ava Walters (attacker) scored 37 and 34, respectively.

Junior goalie Elizabeth Goth made 53 saves on 117 shots. Senior Kate Mason stopped 31 of 72 shots.

Senior attacker Paris Alexander is a Cincinnati recruit. Gallapoo will play at Lindenwood, to which Goth has committed.

Senior Annie Hargraves, whose season ended after three games because of a torn ACL and meniscus, is an Ohio State recruit.

Girls track team

advanced six to state

A strong performance in the Division I regional meet that concluded May 28 at Pickerington North produced six state qualifiers for the girls track and field team.

The 1,600-meter relay of Clara Reynolds, Maggie Robertson, Elaina Schneider and Emma Schueler was second in 4:03.51, leading UA to 26 points and eighth place behind champion Gahanna (84) as 38 teams scored.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to state June 4 and 5 at Hilliard Darby. Also, two at-large state berths were awarded in each event based on times and distances statewide.

Reynolds was third in the 400 (59.86) and Ellie Ford was fourth in the pole vault (11 feet, 8 inches). Hope Perry was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.15) and the 800 relay of Reynolds, Robertson, Schneider and Schueler was sixth (1:44.82).

All six made their first trip to state.

Also competing but failing to advance were the 12th-place 400 relay of Adiah Bonham, Quinn Buttermore, Leah Meyer and Perry (50.52) and Evie Sanford in the discus (13th, 96-2).

The boys team did not score at regional. Charlie Nowinski was 12th in the 3,200 (9:46.24) and was on the 12th-place 3,200 relay (8:22.17) with Luke Branch-Rockey, Payton Domagalski and Justin Miller.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

BOYS LACROSSE

•Record: 21-2 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Upper Arlington (5-0), Olentangy Liberty (4-1), Dublin Coffman (3-2), Hilliard Davidson (2-3), Olentangy Orange (1-4), Hilliard Bradley (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Brendan Backiewicz, Adam Cipriano, Will Cohen, Michael Fulmer, Tanner Gillie, Garrett Junk, Shea Keethler, Marco Landolfi, Evan Lively, Grant Miller, Colin Moore, George Paxton, Mack Schlembach, Mac Scholl, Deno Tzagournis and Ben Wiltberger

•Key returnees: Sam Burns, Leo Caine, Drew Graves, Hayes Hundley, Chris Mazzaferri and Chris Reynolds

•Postseason: Defeated Beavercreek 21-1; def. Westerville Central 20-5; def. Thomas Worthington 16-0; def. St. Charles 11-9; def. Cincinnati St. Xavier 11-7; lost to Dublin Jerome 12-11 in Division I state final

GIRLS LACROSSE

•Record: 21-1 overall

•OCC-Central standings: UA (5-0), Coffman (4-1), Liberty (3-2), Davidson (2-3), Orange (1-4), Bradley (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Paris Alexander, Delaney Evans, Clara Gallapoo, Annie Hargraves, Kate Mason and Ava Walters

•Key returnees: Rian Adkins, Camryn Callaghan, Elizabeth Goth and Kampbell Stone

•Postseason: Def. Centerville 21-1; def. Pickerington North 19-4; def. Thomas 20-6; lost to Coffman 11-9 in Division I, Region 3 final