New Upper Arlington High School sheds light on new, expanded features

When it opens to the public in August, the 395,000-square-foot Upper Arlington High School will include three floors of academic space, added natural lighting and collaboration space as well as larger and more diverse accommodations for arts and athletics programs.

After six years of planning and construction, the new school building, 1625 Zollinger Road, is scheduled to be showcased to the public during an opening ceremony at 1 p.m. Aug. 15, followed by an open house until 4 p.m.

The new high school, as well as the district's five elementary buildings, were rebuilt and renovated courtesy of a 5.17-mill bond passed by voters in November 2017 that will generate $230 over 38 years.

The new building is 100,000 square feet larger than the previous building, which was built in 1956 and is being demolished through June.

On average, classrooms are 100 square feet bigger and many will have overhead garage doors to allow teachers to open their rooms to main hallways for "flexible learning" and collaboration between classes.

"Throughout the design phase, we discussed having buildings that were meant to prepare students for their futures, not for our past," said Andy Hatton, the district's associate superintendent of learning and leadership. "Universities and employers are looking for a lot more than test scores. They want to see strong collaborative skills as well as strength in the areas of problem solving and communication.

"Connections like these with peers and teachers are critical to learning and achievement and are a major focus of our strategic plan."

Another theme of the building is natural lighting.

Hatton said academic research shows natural light in learning environments has positive effects on student achievement, particularly in reading and mathematics.

"It has also been shown to help reduce stress and improve a person’s outlook, which is also beneficial to achievement," Hatton said.

The building also will house the district's central office, which is being moved from 1950 N. Mallway Drive, as well as a reception center for families new to the community to register their students to the district.

The central office will be named for Homer Mincy, who served as superintendent from 1972-1993. He died following a brief illness Oct. 28, 2020.

While Principal Andrew Theado will have an office near the main entrance, UAHS counselors and assistant principals will be in offices throughout the three floors of academic wing, which is situated on the west side of the building.

"We're spreading these folks out in the building so they're as close to the kids as possible," Superintendent Paul Imhoff said. "All the assistant principals are out within the building.

"That's a different concept because we want our school counselor and our principals close to the kids. It just made sense with the size of the building."

Like the old high school, "Golden Bear Boulevard" will be the main hallway through the building. Two football fields in length, the hallway will enable students, staff and visitors to move throughout the academic wing, as well as to access the portion of the building set aside for an auditorium, music rooms and athletics.

The academic wing features four "commons areas."

"These academic commons areas are surrounded by classrooms," Imhoff said. "These are meant to be places where our students and staff can come together and either work by themselves or work in groups."

In addition to being flexible and collaborative, Imhoff said the new building is "green."

"All the lights in the building are LED, which is highly efficient," he said. "All of our rooms have occupancy sensors.

"So if the room is not occupied, the lights will automatically turn off and the heat or air conditioning will also adjust. So we are saving money on energy."

On the south end of the academic wing will be a science, technology, engineering and math area named after Robin Comfort, who served on Upper Arlington School Board for 12 years before dying July 8, 2019.

The library, known as the Learning Center, is a two-story space that will feature large steps leading from the first floor to the second floor that are called "learning stairs." In front of the stairs will be a large video board to facilitate presentations and speakers.

"This is a place where you could have people meet and you could have a speaker, or you could have people just hanging out on these stairs," Imhoff said. "You could work or read here."

The building will serve nearly 2,000 students and will have new food and dining options.

In addition to the second-floor mezzanine, which is the combined size of the former school's two lunch rooms, students will have the option to eat at the outdoor courtyards.

Different types of food service, ranging from hot meals to "grab-and-go" offerings like sandwiches, pizza and wraps, also will be available at food kiosks.

"We realize kids get hungry at different times of day," Imhoff said. "We're going to be offering different types of food service throughout the building and throughout the day."

A designated cafeteria space can also be used for meetings and banquets, Imhoff said, and will feature a video board that can be viewed from the mezzanine.

The east side of the school will house the natatorium, which an 11-lane swimming pool that's double the size of the previous one, and has frosted windows to help regulate the water temperature and reduce outside lighting.

The competition gymnasium will host most indoor sporting events. It houses three, full-size basketball courts, is air conditioned and has seating capacity of 2,000, compared to 1,250 in the old gym.

There also is a wrestling practice room, as well as a field house, where practices for most sports, including baseball, softball and lacrosse can be held.

"Having more space lets our kids practice and then get home," said Karen Truett, district communications director.

The field house neighbors a marching band room and locker rooms of varying size for athletes of specific sports and their coaches.

In addition to better serving specific programming, the facilities are next to the Marv Moorehead Memorial Stadium, which provides access for students to the stadium and also can allow shelter should bad weather break during outdoor events, Imhoff said.

This portion of the building also has training room for athletes to receive treatments for injuries, and both a black-box theater for smaller theater productions and a performing arts center that will seat 1,550.

"We can set it up a number of different ways and have all the sound and lighting for different activities," Imhoff said. "We can have different types of events and different sized events.

"The performing arts center is one of the largest in the Midwest. We have a full-deck orchestra pit – the (former) one is not full-deck – and scenery can be made in the scene shop and taken from there right to the (PAC) stage."

Similarly, the marching band room is situated so that members can exit it and march onto the stadium's 50-yard line, and music rooms for the band, orchestra and vocal music departments are "double height" to enhance acoustic properties, Imhoff said.

Music students will have access to two soundproof rooms purchased with some of the $7.5 million in private funds raised through the Upper Arlington Legacy Capital Campaign.

Other features funded through the campaign include "UA" door handles on entrances and to the fitness room for athletic programs.

"The fitness center was underneath the old stadium and was about 2,000 square feet," said Chris Potts, the district's chief operating officer. "This new fitness center is about 6,000 square feet."

The private funding also funded The Foundation Room in honor of Joanie Dugger, who served as Upper Arlington Education Foundation director for 17 years before dying Feb. 22, 2019. Its uses will include providing a space, complete with a gas fireplace and kitchenette, for alumni to visit and peruse old yearbooks and other memorabilia.

The school store, Bear Essentials, will be the home of the full-size stuffed bear that was encased in glass near the old school's Mt. Holyoke Road entrance.

On the whole, Imhoff said of the new school, "There's nothing else like this in central Ohio."

Open-house events also will be 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 15 at each of the five elementary buildings that have been rebuilt or renovated over the past three years.

