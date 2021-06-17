Years of service led Kip Greenhill down road as grand marshal of Upper Arlington's July 4 parade

After 26 years in public service in Upper Arlington as a education administrator and city councilman, Kip Greenhill will preside over the community's biggest event of the year.

His eighth year on the Upper Arlington City Council also will be his last. During that time, he's been either council president or vice president for six years.

Greenhill also was principal at Upper Arlington High School from 1995-2012 and all his service made him an obvious choice by the Upper Arlington Civic Association to be the grand marshal of the July 4 parade.

"Over the years, Upper Arlington has been fortunate to have extraordinary individuals and groups accept the invitation as grand marshals of our Fourth of July Parade and celebration," said Stacy McIntire, who along with her husband, Brandon, is general chair in charge of organizing the celebration. "Every year the process begins by identifying a select few who have a tie to the community, has positive notoriety and has made a notable contribution to the community.

"To complement this year’s theme of 'We’re back! & We’re 4th’in for Good,' we wanted to honor someone that not only meets the expectations of what a grand marshal should represent, but also someone that has truly inspired the good in the community."

McIntire said Greenhill has "UA pride and spirit that runs deep" and credited him for having a positive impact on the community and thousands of former students.

"He has influenced over 7,000 students through his 17 years as UAHS principal by ensuring superior educational experiences and achievements in a safe and learning-focused environment," she said. "We feel his focus on civility, community engagement, and openness, embody the good in our community.

"We are honored to have Kip and his wife, Katy, participating in our 4th of July celebration."

Greenhill said his selection is special because of what the annual celebration of Independence Day represents.

"I think it epitomizes the community," said Greenhill, 70. "Everybody comes together. No matter what our political differences are, everybody comes together.

"That's what community is all about."

Originally from Toledo, Greenhill took the job at UAHS after spending the previous decade as principal at Bexley High School.

After retiring as principal in 2012, Greenhill ran for council in November 2013.

At the time, he said, many in the community were feeling financial pressures from a national recession, and he sensed some in the community didn't feel their voices were being heard.

While in office, Greenhill has sought to enhance council outreach to speak with constituents and allow them to provide feedback that has directed decisions.

He said some examples are how the city has solicited input on projects at Northam Park, the collection of solid waste, the construction of a community center and development in the River Ridge/Kingsdale West and Lane Avenue areas.

"I think you have to create a culture where people feel a sense of ownership and you have to respect their opinions, even though you may disagree," Greenhill said. "I really think it's important for residents or the school's stakeholders to have a sense of ownership in the direction of the city or the direction of the schools.

"I think that's key. When people don't feel that they have that ownership in their community, I think that's where you get a lot of anger."

Greenhill said he's particularly fond of the UACA's July 4 celebration because he sees many of his former students turn out for the parade or of the Party in the Park festivities in Northam Park.

In addition to "overindulging in hamburgers, hotdogs and potato salad," he said he loves to divert from the parade route to talk to former students and others he sees while walking.

That's something he won't be able to do this year as grand marshal, but he's hopeful to see and catch up with as many people as possible throughout the day.

"I'd always start at the beginning of the parade and I always end up at the end," Greenhill said. "Fourth of July, to me, is a like a class reunion.

"I can't tell you what it means to see former students now and they have their own families. It's a very emotionally-gratifying time for me to just see the kids. It's hard to put into words."

Council President Brendan King, who has worked alongside Greenhill on council since January 2016, called Greenhill's selection as grand marshal "an incredibly fitting and justified honor."

"Nobody I've worked with or dealt with in this organization cares more about the people, the direction, doing good things," King said. "He just cares more than anybody.

"You think about the 25 years of just absolute humble service to the community. To pay it back a little in this way is the least the community can do for all that Kip has done."

Greenhill said he's looking forward to the celebration.

As for his selection as grand marshal, he credited the Upper Arlington Schools teachers and staff he worked with, as well as fellow council members, city staff and administrators.

"I've just been very fortunate to work with good people," Greenhill said. "Any recognition I'm receiving, I've just been surrounded by superstars and I've just tried to make sure their voices were heard."

