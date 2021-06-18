Upper Arlington’s Municipal Services Center slated for $2.5M in renovations

Upper Arlington is eyeing an estimated $2.5 million in security upgrades and renovations to the city's Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Road.

Upper Arlington City Council unanimously approved a $275,000 contract June 14 for Columbus-based Legat Architects to design improvements to spaces at the MSC that house the Upper Arlington Police Division and City Attorney's Office.

Those divisions take up 12,163 square feet of the building’s 39,915 square feet.

According to city officials, the renovations will improve the functionality of the office spaces as well as improve security for staff.

"The police space is outdated and needs renovated," council President Brendan King said. "The building has been renovated in pieces over time, and this is the last piece."

According to a June 7 staff report to council from Assistant City Manager Jackie Thiel and Facilities Manager Brian Mastin, representatives from Legat Architects have toured a number of police department facilities throughout central Ohio "to further understand how our existing space can be improved to support a state-of-the-art police division."

Space from the city's former 911 dispatching room can be incorporated into either the existing UAPD space or City Attorney's Office, or both, because Upper Arlington outsourced its 911 dispatching operations to the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center in Dublin in 2018.

"It's time for renovation," council Vice President Kip Greenhill said. "We're no longer doing dispatching and yet, that space is still there. It can be renovated for better use, but also make the whole building, I think, safer, too."

According to the June 7 staff report, Legat will design renovations to help the police department and City Attorney's Office "reorganize, modernize and plan for future services."

"This also includes the replacement of the exterior storefront and glazing system of the exterior windows and enhanced building security measures," the report said. "The security enhancements will be recommended during design for implementation during construction. The construction of the renovation will be completed in 2022."

The report said $2.545 million has been budgeted for the work.

Initial plans call for investing $330,000 to renovate the City Attorney's Office and decommissioned radio room, $1.8 million for the UAPD and $415,000 to install "exterior storefront windows" for the departments.

King said the police department space, in particular, is "pretty crammed" with 52 police officers and equipment.

King said security upgrades are needed because the MSC, built in 1972, sees a lot of visitors and strides have been made to create safe working areas for city staff.

"This building has a lot of people coming and going, especially on Mayor's Court day," he said.

The planned work comes after the city spent $70,955 last year to remove a concrete balcony at a rear exit to the City Attorney's Office and replaced it with stairs leading to the east side of the MSC that enable city staff to access the rear of the building.

The city also spent $566,250 in 2019 to replace the MSC's roof.

