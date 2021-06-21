Girls Lacrosse: Wendy Pinta steps down as coach of Upper Arlington Golden Bears

Citing a desire to watch her daughter play at the collegiate level, Wendy Pinta has stepped down as girls lacrosse coach at Upper Arlington.

Clara Gallapoo, who recently graduated after competing in lacrosse at UA, will play at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Missouri.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a long time,” Pinta said. “My daughter was a senior this year on the lacrosse team. She’s playing next season at Lindenwood University and I want to be able to go and support her team and their efforts, so coaching would have been difficult.”

During two tenures as coach at UA, Pinta had an overall record of 382-97-14 and guided the Golden Bears to nine of their 10 Division I state championships.

“I liken it to I’ve been in it as long as it’s taken to raise an adult and I feel like (the program) is my baby,” Pinta said. “I’ve been there since 1992. It’s been with me through all the highs and lows and it’s actually got me through a lot of difficult times in my life to have that as something to focus and concentrate on.

“I still feel like it belongs to me in some ways, so I don’t intend to fully break all the chains, but I want to continue to support whoever the new coach is.”

The Bears’ pursuit of a sixth consecutive state title fell short this season as UA lost to Dublin Coffman 11-9 in the Region 3 final to finish 21-1.

It was the Bears’ first postseason loss since 2014.

Coffman went on to win its first state title, beating New Albany 13-12 in the final.

Pinta’s first tenure as coach began in 1992, as she guided the Bears to state championships in 2002, 2004 and 2005. She stepped down in 2008 to lead the program at Hastings Middle School.

She returned to guide the varsity team in 2012, teaming with former Ohio State women’s coach Sue Stimmel, who has served as an associate head coach.

Since Pinta’s return, UA won state titles in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“I know she loves our girls and she loves our school, and she’s an advocate for girls lacrosse,” athletics director Tony Pusateri said. “I’ve been doing this a long time and I don’t know if I’ve ever worked with a coach as accomplished as her.

“She was a national coach of the year and she won all these state championships, and she’s also one of the best science teachers in our school and she’s raised two great kids. I don’t know of many coaches that I’ve worked with who has those credentials.”

In 2017, Pinta was named National Coach of the Year in girls lacrosse by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association.

In 2009, she was inducted into the Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Pinta will remain as a science teacher at UA.

