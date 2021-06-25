Upper Arlington School Notes: District, students continue to work through busy summer

Paul Imhoff

Guest Columnist

It’s been incredible to see our schools buzzing with students learning this summer!

Since the start of June, Upper Arlington Schools has had approximately 1,000 students engaged in our summer programs to build on core academic skills and foster relationships with teachers and peers.

New is the Summer BRIDGE to Achievement & Well-Being program, which offers a variety of academic and interest-based learning opportunities for students who completed grades K-12 this spring.

This joins the existing Summer Academy program and the expanded Summer Reading program. While in the past this program has served students who have completed second and third grades, this year we were excited to expand the program to first grade, thanks to COVID-19 relief funds made available from the federal government.

These are great opportunities for our students to boost their academic progress and enjoy time learning together through the summer.

As we look forward to fall, we can’t wait to welcome our students, our staff, our families and our community back into our buildings. One of the things we have missed most over the past year has been the opportunity to connect, in person, with the parents/guardians, grandparents, aunts and uncles and community members who care about what’s happening in our schools.

I hope you’ll join us Aug. 15 for a community grand-opening celebration and open houses for all the projects in the first phase of the facilities-master plan. You’ll be able to go inside the new Upper Arlington High School and our new and renovated elementary schools before the new school year begins.

We’ll begin at 1 p.m. with a grand opening inside the new high school, followed by the open house. From 2:30 to 4 p.m., the elementary schools will be open to visitors.

Watch your mailbox for more details this summer, and we look forward to more opportunities to welcome you into our schools during the school year.

Meanwhile, construction is quickly moving ahead on the new high school, the new Windermere Elementary School and the Barrington Elementary School renovation project for completion – on schedule and on budget – in August. If you drive past the high school site, you’ll see that work also has begun to demolish the old high school. The work on the high school site will continue to move forward this summer with great care, especially in the area built on the site of the Litchford family cemetery.

Work also will get underway to demolish the old Wickliffe Progressive Elementary School building and the classrooms affectionately known as the “pods” at Barrington Elementary School.

We are incredibly sad to say goodbye to these older spaces that hold so many memories for generations of alumni and our entire community. While the physical spaces may be changing, that incredible Golden Bear spirit and our district’s tradition of excellence will continue to grow and thrive within these new walls. We are excited for the bright future ahead for our schools and our community.

This is truly a great time to be a Golden Bear!

Paul Imhoff is superintendent of Upper Arlington Schools. Follow him on Twitter @imhoffpual. His office provides this column to the ThisWeek Upper Arlington News.