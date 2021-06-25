Upper Arlington's Fourth of July event returns to tradition, allows chance to celebrate in unity

It will be back to business and tradition for the Upper Arlington Civic Association and community July 4.

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a scaled-down parade and wiped out the Party in the Park, this year's rendition of Upper Arlington's biggest community event is returning to form.

"The Fourth of July is a huge holiday for this community," said Stacy McIntire, who along with her husband, Brandon, is general chair in charge of organizing the celebration. "We look forward to the Fourth, where we recognize and honor those who served or are serving to protect our freedoms.

"We are excited to see the neighborly sentiment that this community embodies through the amazing floats, crafted by the great neighborhoods and community organizations. It’s a day to bring together all the great people of our community to unite and celebrate."

In line with pre-2020 festivities, the celebration will kick off with UACA members delivering wake-up calls at 7 a.m. July 4 to households whose friends or family have requested them.

The tradition is said to pay homage to Paul Revere's midnight ride in April 18, 1775 to alert colonial American militia's of the approaching of British forces before the battles of Lexington and Concord, but with a playful twist.

From there, the action will shift to Northwest Boulevard for the parade, which begins at 9 a.m.

This year's parade theme is "We're Back & We're 4thin' For Good!"

Kip Greenhill, former Upper Arlington High School principal and current Upper Arlington City Council vice president, will serve as the parade grand marshal.

"We are right at 68 entries this year," Stacy McIntire said. "That includes everything from antique cars, neighborhood floats and youth organizations."

The parade will travel down its traditional two-mile route along Northwest Boulevard, from Zollinger to North Star roads, and will last 90 minutes to two hours, according to Stacy McIntire.

Following the parade, organized festivities will pause to allow for neighborhood celebrations.

At 5 p.m., the parking lot outside Tremont Elementary and the Upper Arlington Public Library's main branch will be opened to handicap parking and people who have purchased tables for the Party in the Park at Northam Park, which begins at 5:30 p.m. with the band Conspiracy performing at 6 p.m. and the parade awards presentation at 7 p.m.

Handicapped parking passes are available through July 2 at the Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Road, Stacy McIntire said.

McIntire said bracelets will be provided for those seating at each 10-seat reserved table, and only those with bracelets will be permitted in the area with tables.

McIntire said the change was made in partnership with the city in an effort to manage the crowd in the area reserved for tables.

The remainder of Northam Park will be open to the public without restrictions.

Kate Mason, a 2021 Upper Arlington High School graduate, will sing the national anthem to lead into the fireworks display, which is scheduled for 10 p.m. and is expected to last about 25 minutes.

Mason, a lacrosse player and member of the UAHS Vocal Ensemble for three years, also was a UACA Junior Director and a Upper Arlington Alumni Association Student Ambassador. She will be attend Vanderbilt University in the fall to study early childhood education, special education and child development.

Upper Arlington City Council President Brendan King said he's looking forward to the celebration because of the joy and unity it brings to the community.

"The Fourth of July is a special time in Upper Arlington, and given the challenges that so many people faced during the pandemic, this year's celebration takes on an extra-special meaning," King said. "I am excited for the holiday to allow us all to take another step towards putting the pandemic behind us.

"Upper Arlington's celebration is one of a kind and we are so grateful to the Upper Arlington Civic Association and the volunteers for all of their work to organize the festivities."

