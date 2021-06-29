Spencer Smith to replace Tony Pusateri as Upper Arlington Golden Bears athletics director

The beginning of the school year arguably is the busiest season of the year for the Upper Arlington athletics department given that a dozen fall sports teams – including football – are in action, more than in either the winter or spring.

For Spencer Smith and Jacob Ramsey, the start of play might bring a sense of normalcy.

Smith will take over as UA’s athletics director Aug. 1, succeeding Tony Pusateri, and Ramsey will assume Smith’s role as assistant AD.

That transition is compounded by the fact that Pusateri and Smith are working out of the media center at Greensview Elementary School while construction on the new high school is completed, and Ramsey is wrapping up a two-year tenure as athletics director at Independence.

“Typically summer is a time to refresh and relax … but this year has been unique,” Smith said. “There have been challenges going into the new school and in transition. I’m getting Jacob on boar, and we’ll have some days (later this month) where we’ll work together. We have three coach openings (gymnastics, girls lacrosse and boys water polo) to fill. But it’s an exciting time.”

Smith, who played football at Ohio State from 2007-11, was UA’s junior high athletics director from 2016-18 before joining the high school department.

“The tradition here, it’s always been successful,” Smith said. “Our job is to carry the torch and steer it forward.”

Smith and Pusateri estimated that UA has more than 1,000 athletes participating in 33 sports during the school year. Over the years, those programs have combined to win 144 state team and individual championships.

Pusateri is resigning July 31 after six years at UA and 48 working in athletics-related jobs at six high schools and one college.

His career began in 1973 at Liberty Union, where he coached football, track and field and wrestling, before 10 years (1975-85) at DeSales, his alma mater, where he was head football coach from 1977-85 and won the Division III state title in his final season.

Pusateri later served as football coach at Westerville South (1986-90) and Reynoldsburg (1996-2001), was defensive line coach and special-teams coordinator at Bowling Green State University (1991-95) and was athletics director at Reynoldsburg (1997-2004) and Dublin Coffman (2004-15).

“We have a new building. Things are changing. I thought, what a time for a young guy to take over a program like this and just go,” said Pusateri, who will work in security at Dublin Jerome beginning in August. “(Smith) has the know-how, the work ethic, the desire and some great ideas.

“When you leave some place that you’ve put a lot of time into and you know the next person will take it to another level, that makes you feel good.”

Ramsey, a 2006 graduate of Independence, also was athletics director at Marion-Franklin from 2015-19. Ramsey played football at Cincinnati from 2006-09, amassing 1,734 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns at tailback and wide receiver.

Ramsey coached football with current UA assistant principal Matt Jordan at Grove City in the early 2010s, and it was Jordan who told Ramsey about the assistant AD position.

“I’m excited by the structure they provide and the team they have in place,” Ramsey said. “I only see great things coming from this. The one strength I know I bring to the table is a top-line work ethic.”

