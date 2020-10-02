Ready Roundup: Bachelder qualifies for district girls golf tourney

It didn’t look the same as a year ago because of the COVID-19 coronavirus protocols, but the excitement of what he witnessed felt the same to Ready girls golf coach Kyle Garrett.

On Sept. 28 in a Division II sectional at Blacklick Woods, senior Clarissa Bachelder shot a 92 to qualify for her second consecutive district tournament.

She placed seventh a season ago with the same score and finished 10th this year. The top three teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to district.

“It was pretty cool,” Garrett said. “It was a little different with COVID because we didn’t hang around and wait afterwards (to see if she advanced), but we got an email later in the evening. It’s pretty cool. She’s got a lot of skills.”

Bachelder competes in the district tournament Monday, Oct. 5, at Darby Creek, with the top-placing individual not on the state-qualifying team advancing to the state tournament Oct. 16 and 17 on Ohio State’s Gray Course.

Ready finished fifth (495) of 10 teams at sectional behind champion Columbus School for Girls (346). Columbus Academy (366) and Newark Catholic (370) also qualified for district.

The Silver Knights began their round on the back 9, with Bachelder shooting a 48 before improving with a 44 on the front 9.

Also competing for Ready were juniors Cece Muraco, Gabbie Phillips and Mattie Wiethe and sophomore Lema Ahmed.

“She was popping some drives down the fairway,” Garrett said. “It was starting to get cooler and windier (on her final nine holes) and we handled it relatively well. Blacklick Woods is one of the tougher courses.”

Football squad

gaining momentum

The football team bounced back from an 18-15 loss to Harvest Prep on Sept. 18 by beating Whitehall 42-17 on Sept. 24.

The Knights were 3-2 before playing their final game before the Division V, Region 19 playoffs Oct. 2 at Bexley.

Brackets for the postseason were scheduled to be announced Oct. 1, with 25 teams in Region 19 expected to compete.

Against the Rams, Tyrese Hudson rushed 17 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Darius Parham ran for two scores and Brian Fitzsimmons had 13 rushes for 94 yards to lead the offense.

Jacob Metz had 11 tackles and two tackles for loss and JeJuan McGowan had eight tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss to lead the defense.

Boys golf team

begins postseason

The boys golf team opened the postseason Oct. 1 with a Division II sectional at Turnberry.

The top six teams and top six individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the district tournament Thursday, Oct. 8, at Denison Golf Club. At district, the champion and the top individual not on the state-qualifying team advance to the state tournament Oct. 16 and 17 on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

On Sept. 27 in the CCL postseason tournament at Denison Golf Club, the Knights shot 506 to finish behind St. Charles (299), Watterson (333), DeSales (340) and Hartley (351). Ready went 0-8 overall in the league as St. Charles went 8-0 to win the title.

