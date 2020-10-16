Ready Roundup: Girls soccer squad battles through adversity

After winning seven games last season, the Ready girls soccer team has endured a turbulent fall.

The Silver Knights were 2-8-3 overall before playing Wellington on Oct. 15 and Cristo Rey on Oct. 17. In addition, Chad Davis was named interim coach Sept. 30, replacing Chris Byrum, who had led the program since 2018.

Ready has gone 0-3-1 since Davis took over and finished 0-2-1 in the CCL after a 2-0 loss to DeSales on Oct. 6.

“With everything that’s going on outside of high school and soccer, the girls have been absolutely wonderful,” Davis said. “They’ve probably helped me out more than I could have ever helped them out.

"They’ve been fantastic, and one of the things I really try to preach to them is I want to play as a team. I think they’ve really embraced that. They’re helping each other out, which has been fantastic.”

The Knights are seeded 12th for the Division III district tournament and open the postseason Monday, Oct. 19, at fourth-seeded Fairbanks, with the winner to play fifth-seeded Fisher Catholic or eighth-seeded West Jefferson on Saturday, Oct. 24. The winner of that contest could face top-seeded Grandview on Oct. 27 in a district semifinal.

The Knights defeated London 4-1 on Sept. 3 and Central Crossing 1-0 on Sept. 19.

Davis coached goalies with the boys program last season and helped with the same position this fall for the girls team before taking over as coach.

Senior Alyssa Sanders has been a standout at that position, according to Davis.

Junior center back Caroline Buendia and junior forward Abigail Grundei also have been top contributors.

“Caroline Buendia has been playing really, really well,” Davis said. “Alyssa Sanders is playing very well and so is Abigail Grundei.”

Tennis team losing

large senior class

Of the seven competitors the girls tennis team had in a Division II sectional Oct. 6 at Columbus Academy, five will be lost to graduation.

Senior Jenna Ruth lost in the second round in singles, and the doubles teams of seniors Mary Tokar and Claire Nagy and Grace Larger and Iveth Saucedo both lost in the first round.

Sophomore Kayla Thomas, who spent most of the season at first singles, lost to Wellington’s Cassidy Chenelle 6-2, 6-0 in the first round. Junior Victoria Foust beat Centennial’s Champa Bista 6-0, 6-1 before losing to Buckeye Valley’s Anna Lenhart, the top seed, 6-0, 6-0.

Other contributors were senior Rose Scott and junior Lizzie Ramos.

Thomas was first-team all-CCL, and Ruth made second team.

“I was just excited to have a season and be able to have some normalcy,” coach Dan Skuce said. “All of my players worked hard and improved from previous years. These six seniors played for all four years and were very knowledgeable and reliable. They knew how to practice hard and definitely had a great time together.

"Kayla will be a junior and should continue at first singles. Current junior Victoria Foust has played third singles the past two years. … Current junior Lizzie Ramos has improved tremendously.”

Most of girls golf

team to return

Of the five competitors the girls golf team had in a Division II sectional Sept. 28 at Blacklick Woods, Clarissa Bachelder and Gabrielle Phillips were seniors.

Bachelder shot 92 to qualify for the district tournament, where she carded a 94 on Oct. 5 at Darby Creek to tie for 11th.

Also playing at sectional were juniors Cece Muraco and Mattie Wiethe and sophomore Lema Ahmed.

Juniors Nora Hackman and Abby Parisi and sophomore Leah Kaufman were others in the program.

On Oct. 10 in the CCL postseason tournament at NorthStar, the Knights shot 485 as Bachelder carded a team-best 91.

“We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season and for it to transpire how it did, we were really able to have a full season so it was great,” coach Kyle Garrett said.

GIRLS GOLF

•CCL standings: DeSales (5-1), Hartley (3-3), Watterson (3-3), Ready (1-5)

•Seniors lost: Clarissa Bachelder and Gabrielle Phillips

•Key returnees: Lema Ahmed, Nora Hackman, Cece Muraco and Mattie Wiethe

•Postseason: Fifth (495) at sectional behind champion Columbus School for Girls (346)

GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 6-8 overall

•CCL standings: Watterson (3-0), DeSales (2-1), Hartley (1-2), Ready (0-3)

•Seniors lost: Grace Larger, Claire Nagy, Jenna Ruth, Iveth Saucedo, Rose Scott and Mary Tokar

•Key returnees: Victoria Foust and Kayla Thomas